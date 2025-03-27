LSKD opened its second NZ store in Christchurch earlier this month. Photo / LSKD

LSKD opened its second NZ store in Christchurch earlier this month. Photo / LSKD

An activewear line known for its high-performance sportswear is “quickly becoming a staple” as the brand prepares to open a third store in New Zealand.

LSKD, founded by Jason Daniel, is coming to Mount Maunganui and follows the opening of its second store in Christchurch earlier this month.

More than 900 people attended the LSKD opening in Christchurch and Daniel, the chief executive, said the support received was “truly overwhelming”.

“The community has been so welcoming, and it’s clear that LSKD is quickly becoming a staple for New Zealanders who are passionate about fitness, sport and adventure.

“The support we received from Kiwis at our Christchurch opening was truly overwhelming, and we’re eager to bring that same energy to Mount Maunganui.”