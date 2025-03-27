Advertisement
LSKD opening third New Zealand store in Mount Maunganui

Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
2 mins to read

LSKD opened its second NZ store in Christchurch earlier this month. Photo / LSKD

An activewear line known for its high-performance sportswear is “quickly becoming a staple” as the brand prepares to open a third store in New Zealand.

LSKD, founded by Jason Daniel, is coming to Mount Maunganui and follows the opening of its second store in Christchurch earlier this month.

More than 900 people attended the LSKD opening in Christchurch and Daniel, the chief executive, said the support received was “truly overwhelming”.

“The community has been so welcoming, and it’s clear that LSKD is quickly becoming a staple for New Zealanders who are passionate about fitness, sport and adventure.

“The support we received from Kiwis at our Christchurch opening was truly overwhelming, and we’re eager to bring that same energy to Mount Maunganui.”

LSKD was born after Daniel earned the nickname “Loose Kid” from his love of BMX freestyle and motocross.

The brand has since expanded across Australasia and US.

Jason Daniel, CEO and founder of LSKD. Photo / LSKD
LSKD has opened 22 stores globally and before opening its first store in New Zealand, achieved more than $10 million in NZ online sales.

“Opening a store in Mount Maunganui is another exciting chapter in our journey,” Daniel said.

“It’s all about connecting with the community and giving people the opportunity to experience our brand first-hand.”

The Australasian activewear brand is renowned for its high-performance sportswear. Photo / Lskd
The Mount Maunganui store opens May 31 and will feature the brand’s full range of activewear with limited edition themed merchandise.

LSKD’s “Tights & Shorts Swap” a sustainability initiative that lets customers trade in old activewear for new LSKD gear, will be taking place at the opening.

“Mount Maunganui is full of people who love to get out and move, and we’re proud to be part of that community,” Daniel said.

“We can’t wait to meet our community at the Mount and inspire them to be 1% better every day.”

Mount Maunganui store opening:

When: Saturday, May 31

Where: Bayfair Shopping Centre, 19 Girven Rd, Mount Maunganui

Time: Doors open at 8.30am

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.

