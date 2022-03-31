Emergency services were called to the scene on Te Kaka Place after 1pm on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

The person who died after a workplace incident in Ōmokoroa yesterday afternoon was working at the site of Thorne Group, a Tauranga home and design building company.

The incident happened about 1.15pm on Te Kaka Pl.

Thorne Group director Gavin Morrow confirmed in a statement "with deep sadness" a worker at the company's Ōmokoroa site had died.

"Being a family-orientated build business, we are shocked and devastated by this incident," Morrow said.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the worker at this time.

"Out of respect for the family of the worker and staff affected by the incident, we will be making no further comment."

Thorne Group expected to have a clear understanding of the incident following WorkSafe's investigation, Morrow said.

Thorne Group is a home and design building company based in Tauranga, according to its website.

WorkSafe was making inquiries that would determine their next steps, a spokesperson for the regulator told the Bay of Plenty Times.

Thorne Group is one of several building or construction companies with worksites in the area but its Te Kaka Pl site was empty this morning.

Residents living nearby who spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times said they were not home at the time of the incident, but the death was saddening.

WorkSafe did not answer a question from the Bay of Plenty Times about when the last construction industry death was, however, data on its website showed there have been seven deaths in the construction industry between January 2011 and September 2021 in the Bay of Plenty.

Three of those were in February 2019, one in July 2017, two in February 2016, and one in August 2011.

Over the same timeframe nationwide, there were 88 deaths in the construction industry.

Meanwhile, there were 2706 injuries that resulted in more than a week away from work in the industry locally between January 2010 and December 2020. The 2021 data was only available until April, and there were 114 injuries.

Emergency services received reports of an injured person at a workplace on Te Kaka Pl shortly after 1.15pm on Wednesday.

A rescue helicopter, ambulance, rapid response unit and a manager were sent by St John to the scene, as well as two fire appliances from Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Te Kaka Pl is found off Ridge Dr, which is the third exit off the first roundabout on Ōmokoroa Rd heading towards the urban area from State Highway 2.

Plenty of homes in the area surrounding Te Kaka Pl are newly developed and some are showhomes for building or construction companies.