Nic Hume and his LandSAR colleagues have been involved in the search for missing Tauranga doctor David Holland.

David Holland was last seen on March 11. In the three weeks since he was reported missing, volunteers and police have searched for the Tauranga doctor by sea, air and foot. Sandra Conchie looks at how the search has unfolded and what happens next.

"We will never give up."

That is the stance of LandSAR volunteer and search dog operational handler Nick Petry on the search for missing Tauranga Hospital anaesthetist David Holland.

Holland has been missing since March 11, when he told friends he was going for a swim near the end of Pacific View Rd in Pāpāmoa.

The 31-year-old, originally from Wales, was last heard from in a text to his girlfriend at around 7.30pm that day and concerns were raised when he failed to turn up to work.

Police have said Holland was last seen wearing a black jacket, a striped T-shirt, long drawstring pants, size 11 shoes and holding a black tote bag. None of the items have been found.

Volunteers are completing a grid search of the Papamoa sand dunes looking for clues to missing man David Holland's disappearance. Photo / NZME

His disappearance has prompted an outpouring of offers of help and support from the community over the past three weeks. Some 148 volunteers have helped the police-led search operation, which has combed the coastline and searched by sea and air.

Tauranga LandSAR search and rescue dog Kora was involved in the search for David Holland. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) volunteer and search dog operational handler Nick Petry and rescue dog Kora have been involved in the search operation.

He said while they and other searchers had so far failed to find Holland or items of interest, "we will never give up".

"Without question, if new information is received and other search areas are identified, we'll be out there searching again in an instant."

Petry said Kora was an experienced and invaluable member of the team as she was able to find any human scent and other items of interest in a pre-determined search area.

Tauranga LandSAR search & rescue dog team operational handler Nick Petry with K9 search dog Kora. Photo / Supplied

Searching for up six hours at a time was a huge task for anyone, especially during the heat of the day in the sand dunes. Kora wore "special little booties" to protect her paws and needed lots of water and rest breaks, he said.

The search has included multiple organisations.

Auckland-based Coastguard Air Patrol flew a Cessna 182T about 4.5 nautical miles out to sea between Mount Maunganui and Kaituna Cut scanning the water.

On March 19, volunteers, including some of Holland's friends and colleagues, carried out a grid search of the Pāpāmoa sand dunes looking for clues, such as items Holland may have left on the beach.

Mount Maunganui, Pāpāmoa and Omanu Surf Lifesaving Club members also helped search the coastline on inflatable rescue boats and jet skis.

LandSAR teams have searched more difficult areas including the dunes and spaces not visible from the air.

The voluntary organisation's acting chairman Nick Hume said the search had been "put on hold" while police reviewed the search data.

"There are lots of unanswered questions. It would be nice to know for David's family that we can help answer those questions.

"At the moment we have covered as much of an area as we can but, unfortunately, we have got to the point of exhausting our search areas without fresh information."

Hume said 14 volunteer members of Tauranga LandSAR were involved in the initial search on March 12.

This search was concentrated on the beach area near Holland's home near the end of Pacific View Rd - an area of about 400 to 500 metres, he said.

Hume said the team had also searched areas less travelled by people, looking for any items of interest.

He said since that initial search the LandSAR group members had been out searching four more times on their own. A search and rescue dog team was involved each time.

"Over the past couple of weeks, we have searched most of the dunes and various pockets of large bush areas between Omanu Surf Club and Kaituna River.

"We're volunteers and some of us have taken time off work or spent a lot of personal time searching for the missing doctor. We've definitely covered a lot of ground.

Tauranga LandSAR acting chairman Nic Hume down at the sand dunes near Pacific View Rd beach accessway. Photo / Andrew Warner

Hume estimated LandSAR teams would have travelled about 15 kilometres.

During searches, team members carried a lot of equipment, including electronic devices, to help with "live tracking" of the search areas.

"The radios we carry have GPS built into them, so wherever we go our movements are tracked and the data fed back to the operations room at the police station."

He said this data helped the police identify any pockets of areas not yet searched or that needed another look.

Hume echoed Petry's sentiments.

"I know our team are champing at the bit to be given some more information about other areas of interest we can search. We will keep searching as long as it takes."

Sergeant Craig Madden of Tauranga Police Search and Rescue told the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend the investigation into Holland's whereabouts remained an "open inquiry".

Madden said the search was being reviewed to determine whether there were other areas of interest or lines of inquiry to be considered.

"This case remains a missing person inquiry and we are still keen to hear from anyone who has any fresh information about David's movements or his whereabouts."

Police were still getting calls from members of the public about items of clothing being found but so far no relevant items of interest had been identified, he said.

Tauranga Coastguard was continuing to relay messages to recreational boaties to report anything of interest and TECT Rescue helicopter service was also helping, he said.

TECT Rescue helicopter pilot Liam Brettkelly said while the service was not involved in the initial search, he and other crew remained vigilant while flying over the search areas.

"Like the other night, when we were coming back from Whiritoa, we flew down over the Matakana Island coastline to check for anything of interest," he said.

Detective Sergeant Kelvin Leonard, officer-in-charge of the inquiry, said police would continue to assess and investigate any new information they received.

"We are still asking to hear from anyone who might have seen David on the evening of Friday, March 11, especially on or around the beach."

Missing Tauranga Hospital doctor David Holland. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty District Health Board chief executive Pete Chandler earlier said his heart went out to Holland's family, friends and colleagues at this "distressing time".

"David is a highly valued member of the hospital's theatre team, and he's a friend as well as a work colleague to many in the team.

"David is a junior anaesthetist with us at Tauranga Hospital ... and the outpouring of concern for him is a mark of the affection in which he is held," he said.

"His disappearance is just awful and our wellbeing team has been in touch with his family to offer our support."

Holland's former girlfriend Rita Khabitueva also helped with the search, along with some of his friends from Mount Ultimate Frisbee club.

She described Holland as the "most kind, caring and supportive person in the world" and was still "holding out hope" he would be found.

In a written statement a Mount Maunganui Ultimate Frisbee club spokesperson said members were " absolutely gutted" about Holland's disappearance.

"Our hearts are broken for his family and close friends ... Dave is a wonderful person, a huge part of our community and we miss him dearly.

"We are still hoping and wishing for some kind of closure, and for an answer to what has happened to our beloved friend.

"We urge anyone who might know anything to contact the police, any detail, no matter how small, could make a difference."

Wales Online reported Holland's mother Karen Holland and his brother Rhodri flew to New Zealand from Wales last week and met up with Holland's friends and his girlfriend Olivia in Tauranga. A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family.

In the article, the Karen Holland said: "We would just like to thank everyone for their messages of support at this heartbreaking time and to everyone who has contributed to the fund, it's been truly overwhelming."

David Holland and his UK friend Will Carroll. Photo / Supplied

UK friend Will Carroll first met David Holland four years ago as neighbours in Auckland Hospital's accommodation after they both moved to New Zealand.

He described his friend as adventurous, compassionate and supportive — always trying new things such as swing dancing and pottery.

In a post on the Bay of Plenty Times Facebook page, Aziza 'Zizi' Abioye said he was one of Holland's friends from the UK and believed he would be found.

"On behalf of his other friends and loved ones I just want to say God bless and thank you so much to all the people who have been helping the search party including the 148 volunteers.

"It's been agonising for those of us back in the UK anxiously waiting for any updates. I can't express enough how grateful, moved & comforting it's been for us to see the outpouring of support and help the community in New Zealand have given."

The GoFundMe page was set up by UK-based friend Dean Ella and a couple of Swansea friends. It has raised close to $35,000.

On the GoFundMe page, Ella said Holland was a "wonderful person".

"His friends, family and colleagues love him for being kind-hearted, endlessly thoughtful and funny. He is active and outdoorsy and is a keen cyclist, swimmer, hiker, ultimate frisbee player and an excellent swing dancer.

Ella said it was due to Holland's "warm, open, adventurous personality" that he had friends from all over the world looking for ways to help find him and support his family.

Anyone with any information that could help find Holland should call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.