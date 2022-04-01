Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Missing Pāpāmoa man David Holland: Inside the search for the Tauranga Hospital anaesthetist

9 minutes to read
Nic Hume and his LandSAR colleagues have been involved in the search for missing Tauranga doctor David Holland.

Nic Hume and his LandSAR colleagues have been involved in the search for missing Tauranga doctor David Holland.

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

David Holland was last seen on March 11. In the three weeks since he was reported missing, volunteers and police have searched for the Tauranga doctor by sea, air and foot. Sandra Conchie looks at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.