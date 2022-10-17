The extension is one of more than 15 council infrastructure projects planned for Ōmokoroa to provide for significant growth. Photo / Western Bay of Plenty District Council

Construction of a $3 million extension of Heartwood Ave in Ōmokoroa is set to start in November.

The extension will support planned land and housing development in the area and involves a road extension, new roundabout, new footpaths, lighting, landscaping and supporting utilities, a Western Bay of Plenty District Council media release said.

The council awarded the contract for the project to HEB Contractors for $3.46m.

Project manager Raj Sumeran said it was an exciting step in the project, which would involve extending Heartwood Ave from Prole Rd through to Kaimai Views.

"This will open up a number of potential land developments adjacent to Heartwood Avenue and ultimately help support the fast growth we're seeing across the peninsula.

"The extension will also assist traffic to use this as an alternative route to Prole Road while the Prole Road Urbanisation project is under construction next year."

Sumeran said the council worked with the community on the early stages of the extension, with people's feedback helping to shape the final design.

Construction is planned to start in November, with completion estimated for mid-2023. The works are not expected to affect the general public.

The extension is one of more than 15 council infrastructure projects planned for Ōmokoroa to provide for the community's significant growth.