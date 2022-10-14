It's official, James Denyer is the Western Bay of Plenty's new mayor with a final tally of 4223 votes.
The local body election official results have been released.
Denyer previously told the Bay of Plenty Times he originally thought the contention for the mayoralty would be close, so he was surprised to win by such a margin.
"I wouldn't have stood if I didn't think I wouldn't have a good chance. I was quietly confident but it was a tough field. There were a lot of interesting things at play."
In announcing his candidacy, Denyer, 46, said there were four main issues he would like to tackle.
One was future-planning locally and getting the review of the district plan right in a ''rapidly changing'' resource management framework.
He also wanted to improve infrastructure and community facilities.
'"In Katikati, we need an upgraded town centre with roundabouts to bookend the town and improve access, footpath improvements and construction of a market square."
He advocated for the Katikati bypass and was on the stakeholder reference group working with NZTA.
"I will continue to advocate for the bypass, but recognise that it will likely be a political decision."
Rival mayoral candidate Don Thwaites admitted he was disappointed he was not successful, but commended Denyer's "outstanding effort" and said Denyer's new role was "well earned".
"He's worked so hard for the last three years. He's attended every community meeting and he has been tireless in his campaign; he's forever working hard and learning."
Results
Mayoralty
James Denyer - 4223
Mark Boyle - 2647
John Scrimgeour - 2597
Don Thwaites - 2420
Rodney Joyce - 1384
Suaree Borrell - 667
Paul Haimona - 355
Hori BOP Leaming - 144
Kaimai/Waihi Beach ward - 3 vacancies
James Denyer - 2935, mayor
Allan Sole - 2307
Anne Henry - 1866
Rodney Joyce - 1861
John Clements - 1600
Sara Elliott-Warren - 1123
Richard Logan - 939
Donna Hannah - 695
Kaimai Ward - 4 Vacancies
Don Thwaites - 3081
Tracey Coxhead - 2862
Murray Grainger - 2815
Margaret Murray-Benge - 2805
Matthew Farrell - 2388
Matua Parkinson - 1388
Suaree Borell - 1176
Maketu-Te Puke Ward - 4 Vacancies
John Scrimgeour - 2443
Grant Dally - 1838
Richard Crawford - 1793
Andy Wichers - 1571
Shane Beech - 1688 (Withdrew for health reasons)
Kassie Ellis - 1053
Rewi Boy Corbett - 668
Anish Paudel - 610
Kim Williams - 563
Paul Haimona - 501
Attiya Andrew - 427
Kris Murray - 275
Waihī Beach Community Board Member - 4 Vacancies
Alan Kurtovich - 844
Ross Goudie - 809
Dani Simpson - 740
Heather Marie Guptill - 527
Don Ryan - 519
Ariana Nikora - 374
Reon Tuanau - 352
Katikati Community Board Member - 4 Vacancies
John Clements - 2124
Andy Earl - 2091
Norm Mayo - 1683
Teresa Sage - 1428
Nisha Duncan - 1332
Mabel Wharekawa-Burt - 1123
Kamal Yadav - 1100
Donna Hannah - 770
Ōmokoroa Community Board Member - 4 Vacancies
Ben Bell - 949
Peter Presland - 946
Allan Hughes - 817
Greig Neilson - 633
Christine Subritzky - 626
Richard Gerrish - 589
EJ Weller - 583
John Dyer - 397
Puran Singh - 406
Te Puke Community Board Member (4 Vacancies)
Richard Crawford - 1404, councillor
Andy Wichers - 1244, councillor
Dale Snell - 959
Kassie Ellis - 940
Karen Summerhays - 937
Anish Paudel - 523
As Richard Crawford and Andy Wichers have both been declared elected members to the Maketu/Te Puke Ward, their names have been withdrawn and the next highest polling candidates Anish Paudel and Karen Summerhays are declared elected.
Neena Chauhan - 478
Mereana Kaila Te Pere - 338
Attiya Andrew - 320
Kris Murray - 320
Maketu Community Board Member - 4 Vacancies
Laura Rae - 312
Rewi Boy Corbett - 195
Tippany Hopping - 191
Donna Walters - 193
Stephan Simpson - 151
Roger Cherry - 89