Western Bay of Plenty's new mayor James Denyer pictured at home near Katikati. Photo / Alan Gibson

It's official, James Denyer is the Western Bay of Plenty's new mayor with a final tally of 4223 votes.

The local body election official results have been released.

Denyer previously told the Bay of Plenty Times he originally thought the contention for the mayoralty would be close, so he was surprised to win by such a margin.

"I wouldn't have stood if I didn't think I wouldn't have a good chance. I was quietly confident but it was a tough field. There were a lot of interesting things at play."

In announcing his candidacy, Denyer, 46, said there were four main issues he would like to tackle.

One was future-planning locally and getting the review of the district plan right in a ''rapidly changing'' resource management framework.

He also wanted to improve infrastructure and community facilities.

'"In Katikati, we need an upgraded town centre with roundabouts to bookend the town and improve access, footpath improvements and construction of a market square."

He advocated for the Katikati bypass and was on the stakeholder reference group working with NZTA.

"I will continue to advocate for the bypass, but recognise that it will likely be a political decision."

Rival mayoral candidate Don Thwaites admitted he was disappointed he was not successful, but commended Denyer's "outstanding effort" and said Denyer's new role was "well earned".

"He's worked so hard for the last three years. He's attended every community meeting and he has been tireless in his campaign; he's forever working hard and learning."

Results

Mayoralty

James Denyer - 4223

Mark Boyle - 2647

John Scrimgeour - 2597

Don Thwaites - 2420

Rodney Joyce - 1384

Suaree Borrell - 667

Paul Haimona - 355

Hori BOP Leaming - 144

Kaimai/Waihi Beach ward - 3 vacancies

James Denyer - 2935, mayor

Allan Sole - 2307

Anne Henry - 1866

Rodney Joyce - 1861

John Clements - 1600

Sara Elliott-Warren - 1123

Richard Logan - 939

Donna Hannah - 695

Kaimai Ward - 4 Vacancies

Don Thwaites - 3081

Tracey Coxhead - 2862

Murray Grainger - 2815

Margaret Murray-Benge - 2805

Matthew Farrell - 2388

Matua Parkinson - 1388

Suaree Borell - 1176

Maketu-Te Puke Ward - 4 Vacancies

John Scrimgeour - 2443

Grant Dally - 1838

Richard Crawford - 1793

Andy Wichers - 1571

Shane Beech - 1688 (Withdrew for health reasons)

Kassie Ellis - 1053

Rewi Boy Corbett - 668

Anish Paudel - 610

Kim Williams - 563

Paul Haimona - 501

Attiya Andrew - 427

Kris Murray - 275

Waihī Beach Community Board Member - 4 Vacancies

Alan Kurtovich - 844

Ross Goudie - 809

Dani Simpson - 740

Heather Marie Guptill - 527

Don Ryan - 519

Ariana Nikora - 374

Reon Tuanau - 352

Katikati Community Board Member - 4 Vacancies

John Clements - 2124

Andy Earl - 2091

Norm Mayo - 1683

Teresa Sage - 1428

Nisha Duncan - 1332

Mabel Wharekawa-Burt - 1123

Kamal Yadav - 1100

Donna Hannah - 770

Ōmokoroa Community Board Member - 4 Vacancies

Ben Bell - 949

Peter Presland - 946

Allan Hughes - 817

Greig Neilson - 633

Christine Subritzky - 626

Richard Gerrish - 589

EJ Weller - 583

John Dyer - 397

Puran Singh - 406

Te Puke Community Board Member (4 Vacancies)

Richard Crawford - 1404, councillor

Andy Wichers - 1244, councillor

Dale Snell - 959

Kassie Ellis - 940

Karen Summerhays - 937

Anish Paudel - 523

As Richard Crawford and Andy Wichers have both been declared elected members to the Maketu/Te Puke Ward, their names have been withdrawn and the next highest polling candidates Anish Paudel and Karen Summerhays are declared elected.

Neena Chauhan - 478

Mereana Kaila Te Pere - 338

Attiya Andrew - 320

Kris Murray - 320

Maketu Community Board Member - 4 Vacancies

Laura Rae - 312

Rewi Boy Corbett - 195

Tippany Hopping - 191

Donna Walters - 193

Stephan Simpson - 151

Roger Cherry - 89