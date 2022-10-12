Flowerday Homes managing director Rik Flowerday said buyers would be able to get a high-quality new build "without the excessive price tag". Photo / Supplied

Flowerday Homes managing director Rik Flowerday said buyers would be able to get a high-quality new build "without the excessive price tag". Photo / Supplied

Construction will start this month on an "around 400-section" housing development on former kiwifruit land in Te Puke.

Located at the south end of Dunlop Rd, 1.8km west of the town centre, it is led by Bay of Plenty-based building company Flowerday Homes.

The company said in a statement the titles would be out this month for the first 45 house and land packages in the master-planned development, named Te Mania.

It said it had collaborated with Western Bay of Plenty District Council and the Isthmus Group to create the new community and help address the housing shortage.

"Te Mania will be a modern retreat in the heart of Te Puke, serving the thriving kiwifruit industry and families moving to the area, as well as the growing needs of Tauranga and the surrounding area."

Flowerday Homes managing director Rik Flowerday said buyers would be able to get a high-quality new build "without the excessive price tag".

The statement did not indicate package pricing.

It said once complete, the "around 400-section" development would include a mix of two, three and four-bedroom terraces, duplexes and stand-alone homes.

All homes would come with a Master Builders 10 Year Guarantee, supplier warranties, and a 12-month maintenance period, as well as landscaped gardens, fencing, Bosch kitchen appliances, engineered stone kitchen benches and blinds.

The development would include a children's playground, walkways around planted green spaces and a recreational reserve.

A dedicated commercial precinct was in the planning stages – possibly including a café, childcare centre, convenience store and several retail stores.

Flowerday said the development had been in the works for around two years.

"We wanted to master plan the subdivision to create a sense of community, with connections to the town, amenities and schools.

"This is really exciting for Te Puke because there aren't many large developments that are ready to go, or affordable, especially for younger families.

"Te Mania is addressing the area's housing shortage with unique medium-density options, while still offering something special and making the most of the beautiful surroundings."

The development was named after a consultation period with local iwi, and reflected the name of an ancient papakainga up the road.

He said the developers and designers prioritised the sustainable use of the land, including open and ecological spaces, and sought "innovative ways" to deal with stormwater.

The project had a "working towards zero waste" goal.

An open day would be held on site on November 6.