Ōmokoroa is one of the Western Bay's fastest growing areas, as indicated in this aerial shot from 2020. Photo / George Novak

Architechts for Ōmokoroa's new primary and high schools have been appointed and the locations for each school have been confirmed as plans to cater for the settlement's rapidly growing population progress.

The new secondary school will be the first secondary school in the Ōmokoroa catchment area.

Ministry of Education infrastructure and digital leader Scott Evans said it was starting the master planning process for the new schools and has begun formal consultation with the community about the establishment of the schools.

"Following this consultation process the minister will be asked to formally approve the establishment of the schools. If approved, this will lead to the appointment of establishment boards who will work with the ministry during the design and delivery of the schools."

In 2019, the Minister for Education Chris Hipkins announced the acquisition of land in Ōmokoroa for the provision of a primary and secondary school. The schools were being planned with an initial roll capacity of 500 for the primary school and 800 for the secondary school.

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber in Ōmokoroa. Photo / George Novak

At least 1200 new homes are expected to be built in Ōmokoroa by 2025 and another development in the west of the peninsula is expected to deliver another 3200 homes.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council's Long-term Plan 2021-31 stated Ōmokoroa's population was expected to double in size over the next 30 years, increasing from 4575 in 2021 to 12,086 people in 2051. This is almost the combined population of Katikati and Te Puke.

The schools will be located on the corner of Ōmokoroa Rd and Prole Rd.

Evans said Warren and Mahoney Architects were appointed earlier this year "to develop the master plan for the new schools", which is expected to "establish the overall layout of the new schools on the sites".

A clear timeframe for the development of the schools and their planned opening dates was expected once consultation and master planning work was completed, Evans said.

Western Bay mayor Garry Webber said the appointment of Warren and Mahoney Architects was significant.

"Until now, we've been hopeful but now we are encouraged. They wouldn't agree if they weren't going to take it through to the endpoint."

Webber said the need for schools in Ōmokoroa was critical as the population placed extra pressure on other local schools and created a lot of traffic with the daily school commute. The new schools would alleviate that, he said.

Webber, who began on the Ōmokoroa community board about 14 years ago, said there had been a lot of work over the years to make Ōmokoroa shovel-ready for building and development, which it now was.

"To see it now come to fruition is pretty pleasing," he said.

The ministry is expected to consult directly with the community while working closely with the Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

Consultation included a community engagement drop-in session at the Ōmokoroa Library on May 7, which Associate Education Minister and Tauranga-based Labour list MP Jan Tinetti attended.