Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

New schools for Ōmokoroa closer to reality - architects appointed, consultation begins

3 minutes to read
Ōmokoroa is one of the Western Bay's fastest growing areas, as indicated in this aerial shot from 2020. Photo / George Novak

Ōmokoroa is one of the Western Bay's fastest growing areas, as indicated in this aerial shot from 2020. Photo / George Novak

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

Architechts for Ōmokoroa's new primary and high schools have been appointed and the locations for each school have been confirmed as plans to cater for the settlement's rapidly growing population progress.

The new secondary school

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.