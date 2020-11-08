New men's shed touted as option for future use of old Ōmokoroa Sports Pavilion

Men's Shed Steering Committee spokesman Mike Hayden has appealed for the council's help in setting up a site and building for a men's shed. Photo / George Novak

The creation of a community men's shed at Ōmokoroa could hang on the decision of the local community who will now be consulted over the future use of an old sports pavilion.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council met on Thursday to discuss the proposed relocation of the Omokoroa Sports Pavilion.

The matter followed a submission from Men's Shed Steering Committee spokesman Mike Hayden who appealed for the council's help in setting up a site and building for a men's shed.

Hayden said most of the group's members were highly qualified tradesmen who were also retired.

"This is where the problem of social issues and health issues arise, not in these men here but generally speaking," Hayden said.

The men's shed was proposed as a recreational facility that could help address these issues in the Ōmokoroa community.

Hayden said the group was looking for a building but most importantly a suitable location for the shed. If need be, the men were prepared to build the shed themselves, he told councillors.

Hayden said security was a key concern because the shed could potentially house expensive and dangerous tools, so it could not be a shared facility for this reason. The noise expected to be made at the shed was another factor that needed consideration as it meant they could not operate in a residential area, he said.

Hayden asked the council to consider locations on council land "otherwise we would need to go private".

The request came as the council discussed the proposed relocation of the old Omokoroa Sports Pavilion, which was brought up as a potential building for the men's shed.

A report presented to the council recommended the old sports pavilion on Western Avenue Sports Ground be moved to another spot on the grounds to potentially make way for more tennis courts.

Council property manager Blaise Williams told councillors it would cost about $23,000 to relocate the building within the same grounds or about $46,000 at least to move elsewhere.

The council was expected to make a decision whether to green-light moving the building elsewhere on the grounds.

However, councillor Murray Grainger there were a number of groups such as the men's shed that had signalled interest in being involved with the future use of the old sports pavilion. He said he'd like to consult with the community first before determining the fate of the building, which had attracted so much attention already.

"Until it's ultimately is determined by the community, it seems the relocation of it is a separate issue. Is the issue of moving it putting the cart before the horse?"

Councillor Don Thwaites agreed.

"It would be wise to go out to the Ōmokoroa community rather than making a big decision today."

Councillor Margaret Murray-Benge said she believed "we should have an open mind as to where this building goes".

"If the community is prepared to pay for shifting it, that's part of the debate that should come into it."

Councillor Anne Henry said residents needed to be very clear about options that they may suggest and the relative cost around the move.

Thwaites made an amendment for the council to accept the report but defer the decision on the relocation of the building until after the community was consulted.

The amendment was carried unanimously.

It is understood community consultation is expected to happen from as early as next week.

On September 25, a $1.6 million sports pavilion was officially opened by Western Bay mayor Garry Webber following years of community collaboration.

The purpose-built two-storey 1050sq m facility is now the home base for the Omokoroa Sport and Recreation Society and it is also the new temporary location for Western Bay of Plenty District Council's Omokoroa Library and Service Centre.