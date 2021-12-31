Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Mount Maunganui rescue: Three friends save a father and son caught in a rip

4 minutes to read
Friends Augustin Lagomarsino (left), Emmanuel Pereira (middle) and Ignacio Maldonado (right) saved a father and son who were caught in a rip. Photo / Supplied

Friends Augustin Lagomarsino (left), Emmanuel Pereira (middle) and Ignacio Maldonado (right) saved a father and son who were caught in a rip. Photo / Supplied

Sammy Carter
By
Sammy Carter

Multimedia journalist

Being in the "right time and place" is what led three rescuers to save a father and son caught in a strong rip on Mount Maunganui beach.

The three friends were swimming at the Mount

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.