The Sunday Mount Maunganui market in the former Phoenix car park in 2013. Photo / Andrew Warner
A long-running Mount Maunganui urban market will end on Sunday, leaving one upset regular stallholder exploring other options to make up for lost income and a shopper stuck with the supermarket.
The Mount Mainstreet Urban Market has been running for more than 15 years and is held every Sunday at Te Papa o Ngā Manu Porotakataka – formerly the Phoenix car park – from 8.30am to 12.30pm.
The Mount Business Association says the market, which has gone by several names over the years, is “no longer viable” in its current form - but there is potential for a new local market to take shape in the future.
Debbie Miller told the Bay of Plenty Times her family business, Liberty Growers, had been selling fresh produce at the market almost every Sunday since 2012.
The public announcement was made on August 6 with stallholders previously notified.
Clark said factors negatively impacting the market included the feasibility of the weekly event, crossover with other community Sunday markets and losing stallholders.
“Our loyal stallholders have expressed to us that they understand the hard decision we’ve come to. We can’t thank them enough for their dedication to turning up every Sunday with their second-to-none local produce. We wish them the very best.”
Clark said the association’s board and management team would love to see a new Mount Maunganui market take shape when the time was right and there was potential for this to happen in the future.
“It’s just in its current form that it is no longer viable.
“We appreciate that loyal customers are disappointed to hear this announcement. However, we are committed to continuing to put on activations for our community, and initiatives that support our business member community.”