This included lettuce, spinach, rocket, herbs, chillis, cherry tomatoes and homemade pestos.

Miller said she enjoyed seeing “lovely regular customers” who came every Sunday “rain, hail or shine”.

She said the closure was “really sad” and in her view, it had been “hard to keep the market vibrant” after some stallholders moved on.

Miller said the closure would affect the business’ income because it had a double stall during the summer and was “really busy”.

The final Mount Mainstreet Urban Market will be on Sunday.

She already went to the Tauranga Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings and would potentially go to a market in Pāpāmoa.

“We’re just looking at other options.”

She and other stallholders had looked into running the market themselves, but found it involved “too much paperwork”.

This included setting up a not-for-profit company, reporting to the Charities Commission, having a committee with meetings, and getting public liability insurance, she said.

‘No choice’ but to shop at the supermarket

Mount Maunganui resident Marlene Brown, 72, said she had been going to the market most Sundays for 13 years and was “devastated” it was closing.

“I just think it’s sad – it’s a community service, it’s a meeting place, [there’s] often musicians.”

Brown said the market was walking distance from her home and she would use it to “stock up” on fruit, vegetables, herbs, and bread.

After the market closed, she would have “no choice” but to buy her food from the supermarket.

The market is at Te Papa o Ngā Manu Porotakataka in Mount Maunganui. Photo / George Novak

Mount Business Association destination manager Michael Clark confirmed the final Mount Mainstreet Urban Market “in its current form” would be on Sunday.

He said the market’s “status and viability” had been an “ongoing discussion” in the past six months.

The public announcement was made on August 6 with stallholders previously notified.

Clark said factors negatively impacting the market included the feasibility of the weekly event, crossover with other community Sunday markets and losing stallholders.

“Our loyal stallholders have expressed to us that they understand the hard decision we’ve come to. We can’t thank them enough for their dedication to turning up every Sunday with their second-to-none local produce. We wish them the very best.”

Clark said the association’s board and management team would love to see a new Mount Maunganui market take shape when the time was right and there was potential for this to happen in the future.

“It’s just in its current form that it is no longer viable.

“We appreciate that loyal customers are disappointed to hear this announcement. However, we are committed to continuing to put on activations for our community, and initiatives that support our business member community.”

Clark said Mount Mainstreet naturally attracted locals and visitors, but it saw great value in bringing more vibrancy to the area across a myriad of events and promotions.

“We really feel it isn’t goodbye, but see you soon.”

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.