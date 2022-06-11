Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Mount Maunganui Links Ave trial reaches halfway point, residents see safety improve

5 minutes to read
The signs warning drivers of the Links Ave cul-de-sac trial. Photo / Talia Parker

The signs warning drivers of the Links Ave cul-de-sac trial. Photo / Talia Parker

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

It's safe, but it's inconvenient.

That's the view of Mount Maunganui residents affected by a minimum four-month roading trial that turned Links Ave, a former commuter rat-run, into a cul-de-sac between Concord Ave and Solway

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.