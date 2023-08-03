The girl who died in a train incident in Mount Maunganui on Monday was Jorja-Ray Smith, 11, of Mount Maunganui.
Police released her name this evening, extending sympathies to her loved ones.
She died after being struck by a freight train while biking home from Mount Maunganui Intermediate School.
The incident happened at the Hewletts Rd rail crossing at about 2.55pm.
Police have referred Jorja-Ray’s death to the coroner.
KiwiRail is also investigating the incident, as concerns about the rail crossing are raised.
Earlier this week, Mount Maunganui Intermediate School principal Melissa Nelson described Jorja-Ray as a “delightful, happy, engaged and valuable” member of the school’s family.
“As a school, we’re devastated to lose one of our own in such awful circumstances,” she said.
“The loss of a child is an unimaginable tragedy and our hearts and love go out to the family affected by this loss.”
She said the student went to Omanu School for her primary years and had whānau at Mount Maunganui College.
“Our whole community will feel this loss deeply and I feel grateful that we are such a close-knit community that supports each other so well in times of need.
A Ministry of Education trauma team had been at the school, and classmates had been sharing memories of their friend and writing messages to her family.