Mount Maunganui girl killed after being hit by a train was Jorja-Ray Smith, 11

Bay of Plenty Times
Police at the scene of the incident on Hewletts Rd on Monday. Photo / Alex Cairns

The girl who died in a train incident in Mount Maunganui on Monday was Jorja-Ray Smith, 11, of Mount Maunganui.

Police released her name this evening, extending sympathies to her loved ones.

She died after being struck by a freight train while biking home from Mount Maunganui Intermediate School.

The incident happened at the Hewletts Rd rail crossing at about 2.55pm.

Police have referred Jorja-Ray’s death to the coroner.

KiwiRail is also investigating the incident, as concerns about the rail crossing are raised.

Earlier this week, Mount Maunganui Intermediate School principal Melissa Nelson described Jorja-Ray as a “delightful, happy, engaged and valuable” member of the school’s family.

“As a school, we’re devastated to lose one of our own in such awful circumstances,” she said.

“The loss of a child is an unimaginable tragedy and our hearts and love go out to the family affected by this loss.”

Jorga-Ray Smith, 11, attended Mount Maunganui Intermediate School. Photo / Alex Cairns
She said the student went to Omanu School for her primary years and had whānau at Mount Maunganui College.

“Our whole community will feel this loss deeply and I feel grateful that we are such a close-knit community that supports each other so well in times of need.

A Ministry of Education trauma team had been at the school, and classmates had been sharing memories of their friend and writing messages to her family.







