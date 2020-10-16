More than 40 pilot whales in shallow stranding in Colville Bay, Coromandel

There are 40 to 60 pilot whales involved in a shallow stranding in Colville Bay, Coromandel. Photo / File

Between 40 to 60 pilot whales are involved in a shallow stranding in a remote part of the Coromandel.

Department of Conservation Coromandel District operations manager Nick Kelly said roughly 25 specimens have stranded on mudflats at the Colville Bay site.



"There are between 40 to 60 pilot whales involved.

"They are in two separate pods: a shallow stranding which we are currently managing by keeping the animals comfortable, the other pod is further out and we are shepherding those out to sea."

Unfortunately, the next high tide is around 9pm.

"We appreciate public's concern and we have staff on-site who are accepting items such as buckets, blankets or food for our staff to contribute to the effort."

However, Kelly said they were asking the public to stay away from the site to allow the DoC staff to do their job.

"We have six DoC staff on-site, and they are supported by rural fire brigade and members of the local iwi."

Posts started emerging on Facebook this morning from locals and advocacy groups about the pod of whales sighted "swimming in very shallow, muddy water" in Colville Bay.

Project Jonah New Zealand, a group dedicated to saving whales, posted updates on its Facebook page after it received calls from concerned locals.

The post read that DoC staff were on-site and Project Jonah medics were on standby. Locals were helping to prevent the whales from stranding.

"Part of the pod in the Coromandel have avoided stranding, with other whales in the shallows.

"Department of Conservation rangers and Project Jonah medics are assisting locals with the remaining whales in the shallows."

The response is expected to take all day.

