Tauranga City councillor Jako Abrie resigns, calls for commissioners to replace council

Jako Abrie shortly after he was elected. Photo / File

The youngest Tauranga City councillor, Jako Abrie, has resigned and called for the council to be replaced with commissioners.

In a statement sent to media today, Abrie said he handed in his resignation to council chief executive Marty Grenfell on Thursday.

A first-time candidate, Abrie was elected to represent the Pyes Pa ward one year ago.

He has previously considered resigning and said the whole council should be replaced because of dysfunction between elected members.

In his statement he called for the council to be replaced with commissioners.

"When I ran for council, I'd hoped to make a genuine difference in the community. I quit my previous job shortly after being elected to fully dedicate my time to the new role and have worked hard to represent the people of Tauranga.

"Unfortunately, I have found the political environment seriously dysfunctional. Tauranga City Council is facing unprecedented challenges, and needs to invest billions of dollars into infrastructure over the medium term.

"I don't believe this group of elected members can work together to face these challenges. We should step aside, so that the Local Government Minister can implement stable governance.

"This will be unfair on some elected members, but I'm convinced commissioners would be best for Tauranga.

"The decision was not an easy one. I have enjoyed meeting many new people and helping where I have been able.

"I was pleased to see the controversial begging ban reversed, a Māori ward progressed, kerbside recycling approved, and housing and homelessness prioritised by central and local government.

"I have also been particularly impressed by Tauranga City Council staff who responded exceptionally during the national emergency. Tauranga is fortunate to have dedicated and hardworking staff keeping this city running.

"I look forward to continuing roles as a trustee and volunteer with local homeless charities and spending more time with the people I love.

I will take time off before searching for another role."

More to come.