Bay of Plenty Times

Guest opinion: A face full of bugs leads to a lesson in biodiversity

A welcome swallow. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty Times
By: Scott Yeoman

OPINION

One minute you're gliding along with grace, gravel crunching softly under your tyres, the cool morning air clearing away the cobwebs.

And then the next minute you get a face full of bugs. And

