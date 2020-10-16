Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Samantha Motion: Jean Batten was my childhood hero. I've just learned she wasn't perfect, and I'm OK with that

5 minutes to read

Jean Batten arrives at the Māngere aerodrome in 1936. Photo / NZ Herald archive

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION:

"I can say without a doubt this is the very greatest moment of my life."

Those were Jean Batten's words to a crowd of 6000 who gathered Auckland's Māngere Aerodrome on this day in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.