Tauranga's two-time Olympian Mike Dawson. Photo / Supplied

Two-time Olympian Mike Dawson is about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Next month, Dawson and a team of explorers will start a 1000km journey skiing across Antarctica to the South Pole, arranged by the Antarctic Heritage Trust.

The trust is a New Zealand-based not-for-profit that cares for the expedition base huts and 20,000 artefacts left behind by early Antarctic explorers including Captain Robert Scott, Sir Ernest Shackleton and Sir Edmund Hillary.

But the reason for this expedition is to celebrate 150 years since the birth of another explorer, Roald Amundsen, who in 1911 became the first person to reach the geographic South Pole.

The joint New Zealand-Norwegian expedition, in partnership with Ousland Explorers and with logistics and support from Antarctic Logistics and Expeditions, would be guided by Norwegian polar guide Bengt Rotmo and led by trust executive director Nigel Watson.

It's the trust's sixth Inspiring Explorers Expedition following a crossing of South Georgia in 2015, an ascent of Mount Scott in Antarctica in 2017, a successful crossing of the Greenland ice cap in 2018, and kayaking expeditions on the Antarctic Peninsula in 2019 and 2020.

Amundsen at the South Pole in 1911. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga-born Dawson represented New Zealand in the canoe slalom at the London and Rio Olympic Games, and is also known for his extreme kayaking achievements.

Ahead of the expedition, he spoke to Bay of Plenty Times reporter Luke Kirkness.

Luke Kirkness: Are you ready to get started?

Mike Dawson: No (laughing). We start on November 3. It's super close but I'm as ready as I can be. It's interesting doing something like this when you don't have a lot of experience or know what it's going to be like in terms of the environment or the toll on the body. I'd say I'm ready but trying to learn as much as possible before I get there from other people.

LK: How do you prepare for something like this?

MD: The biggest thing is making sure you're in shape. I've been dragging old tires around out the back of Okere Falls on some of the farm roads trying to get conditioned. Putting a few tires behind you helps simulate the sled in the snow. Then obviously the gym and keeping fit.

I think [the sled] will be about 80kg. It'll be heavy. It's a long way. I'd say it's going to be around 42 days at a minimum but it totally depends on the weather and whatnot.

The other side of preparation is trying to figure out the equipment, and how you're going to stay warm and access things on your sled during the day. If there's a big storm or it's really cold you can't take your gloves off so you need to learn how to do that with them on. Even thinking about stuff as simple as what kind of food to take because some things freeze — these are little bits you need to figure out.

We've been lucky to talk to a bunch of guys who have done big polar expeditions from Norway. They've given us a tonne of knowledge and we catch up with them on the phone regularly and the guys from the trust have lots of knowledge as well.

Roald Amundsen. Photo / Supplied

LK: What are you like with cold weather?

MD: I've been lucky to go a few times to the Antarctic Peninsula with the trust. I go alright but this is something totally different to what I've ever done before and the temperature will be totally different to what I've operated in before. I can imagine the first few days will be really tough but like anything, you get used to it. We're lucky that we've been able to get some amazing equipment for the trip.

LK: Why are you doing it?

MD: It's to celebrate the birth of Roald Amundsen. The trust is tasked with conserving the heritage of Antarctica. He was a big part of its history and the first man to the South Pole. But it's bigger than that.

I think it's cool to inspire others to get out and explore more and that's what the programme is about, showing anyone can do these things. Whether it's going down to Antarctica or in your own backyard, there are adventures to be had and chances to discover new things.

Like anything in life, the hardest part is stepping over the line. Once the wheels are in motion there's no going back. Sport is the same — once you make the big decisions it generally works out as long as you've done the preparation and planning.