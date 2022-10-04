Slip clean-up continues in the region. Photo / NZME

A slip is blocking Te Puna Station Rd.

A Western Bay of Plenty Council spokeswoman said this morning the road was completely blocked.

"We have crews on the way to get the slip cleared and the road open as soon as possible.

"This is a separate slip from the one over the weekend," she said.

Meanwhile, State Highway 35 has fully reopened after all slips were cleared earlier than expected, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

FINAL UPDATE - 4:50PM

All slips have now been cleared and #SH35 is now fully OPEN, earlier than expected. Thank you for your patience. Please continue to drive with caution through the area. ^LB https://t.co/6BRWzbOvdJ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 4, 2022

A second large slip has come down across Hamurana Rd, which remained closed overnight. The road is expected to open later today if clean-up work goes to plan, the Rotorua Lakes Council said this morning.

The latest slip, described by the council as larger than Sunday's slip, has come down about 1km towards Ngongotahā.

Roading crews are still out tidying up weather-related damage on roads around the district today and contractors expected this to continue until at least Friday, possibly into early next week.

Motorists are warned to watch out for contractors clearing multiple slips throughout the Bay of Plenty this week.

A spokesperson for Waka Kotahi said road users were advised to take care, even as the weather improved, as contractors worked to clear slips and repair pavement defects caused by wet weather on the region's highways.

Rotorua, Tauranga and Whakatāne have already exceeded their normal monthly rainfall average for October.

Rotorua has had 121.3mm of rain since October 1 compared to the 98.6mm average for the month. Tauranga has seen 83.8mm compared to the monthly average of 80mm, and Whakatāne has reported 85mm compared to 83.9mm.

This is on top of an already record wet September for Whakatāne this year. Rotorua and Tauranga have both reported their second-wettest September on record.