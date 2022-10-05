High-level masterplans for Blake Park, Baypark, and Tauranga Domain received a big tick from commissioners yesterday. Photo / NZME

Three major Tauranga reserves are in line for some "exciting" changes that could see them become world-class facilities.

Tauranga City Council Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said high-level masterplans for Baypark, Blake Park and Tauranga Domain received a big tick from commissioners yesterday.

She said this was based on the understanding that ongoing discussions with all the organisations currently using the reserves would continue.

"It's exciting to see how the plans all knit together to create a city-wide network for sports and recreation that both residents and visitors can enjoy, but we also appreciate the concerns of some of the potentially affected organisations who spoke at yesterday's meeting and want to reassure them that it's still early days, we're on the same team, and no decisions have been made at this stage.

"From aspiring athletes to basketball development squads, Saturday morning netball teams to festival-goers – there's going to be more space for everyone, and we don't want to leave anyone behind," Tolley said.

"We can achieve so much more when we all work together, and we're 100 per cent committed to keeping the ball rolling on this collaboration."

The council is partnering with Sport Bay of Plenty, Bay Venues Limited and Priority One on the project.

Bay Venues chief executive Chad Hooker said the organisation was excited by the preliminary plans, which included transformational projects like a proposed community stadium at the Tauranga Domain and a multi-use sporting precinct at Baypark for athletics, court sports, gym and beach sports.

"These facilities will attract even more high-profile events to our city and give our communities the space they need for sport and recreation," he said.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said the proposed changes would fuel economic activity across the city and improve standard of living.

"Tauranga's population has grown rapidly in the past decade.

"To accommodate this growth, attention is rightly being placed on our city's transport network and housing needs, but we must also provide sufficient sport, recreation, and cultural facilities to improve living standards."

Sport Bay of Plenty's general manager for community sport and recreation, Nick Chambers, said he was thrilled to see much-needed investment in sport and recreation get the thumbs-up.

"We congratulate the commissioners and the Tauranga City Council team on their efforts to move this work forward."

As part of the plan, it's proposed that some sports and activities will move to different parts of the city, including:

• Relocation of the Mount Playcentre and demolition of the current building (under way)

• Extension of the Bay Oval Pavilion (under way)

• Relocation of the Baypark Speedway pit area

• Development of new outdoor netball courts at Baypark and temporary supporting facilities

• Development of an athletics track at Baypark and temporary supporting facilities

• Enabling work for additional grass fields at Blake Park.