Artist impression of the stadium concept, with its north side open to views of Mauao. Graphic / Supplied

A $170 million "people's stadium" in the CBD with Mauao views and able to host anything from small functions and community sports to 40,000-person summer festivals.

That is the vision for a new multi-use stadium for Tauranga described in a just-released feasibility study.

But community sports clubs facing displacement if the project goes ahead are nervously awaiting more information, with one fearing "the collapse of our sport" if relocation options are not suitable.

In a meeting on Monday, Tauranga City Council agreed the project should continue to a detailed business case and backed Tauranga Domain as the best place for a stadium.

The athletics track in Tauranga Domain, pictured during a 2019 meet, is the preferred site for a multi-use stadium. Photo / George Novak

The preferred concept retained existing rugby, cricket and tennis spaces in Tauranga and Wharepai domains, but relocated athletics, bowls and croquet facilities.

The commissioners - who signed off a $304m CBD civic construction plan and a $1.93m lifeline for Bay Oval the next day - have not committed to a stadium but agreed to fund development of the concept.

They discussed potential timing for public consultation during the next long-term plan in 2024 or as an amendment.

The stadium project started in 2018 and is led by the Western Bay of Plenty economic development agency Priority One.

Agency chief executive Nigel Tutt told commissioners any stadium had to be the right size.

"What we don't want is a white elephant that's not used correctly."

The study dismissed a covered arena, which would block protected Mauao view shafts and could cost $220m-350m without offering much more use.

It found New Zealand did not need another huge stadium sitting "dormant" for much of the year.

"The opportunity exists to develop a unique boutique stadium offer, one open to community activity and not locked away behind closed doors for the sole benefit of professional sport and commercial activity.

"This would be a departure from the New Zealand stadia of the past and carve a strong niche for Tauranga and the sub-region."

The proposed site for a new stadium, which is at the concept planning stage. Graphic / Supplied

It found the ideal size would be about 8000 permanent, covered seats, with the ability to add 10,000 temporary seats in "full sports mode" for an intimate, "optimal fan experience".

It would be big enough to host a Chiefs game, but would be too small for typical All Blacks or All Whites game requirements.

Using the surrounding grounds, the stadium could host 40,000-plus people for multi-stage festivals - bigger than Bay Dreams, which attracted 30,000 revellers pre-pandemic.

The "people's stadium" would be built on the athletics track site, with grandstands on three sides and the north side open to culturally valued Mauao views.

A 1000sq m function space and clubrooms were included, with a hybrid turf suitable for rugby, league, football and touch.

The stadium could be used for community sports and events, professional sports, entertainment and cultural events, corporate functions, concerts and festivals.

An indicative first-year calendar estimated 277 events plus 64 days of exhibitions.

A stadium in Tauranga could attract Super Rugby matches, a feasibility study found. Photo / Jeremy Ward

It would have "limited" parking, relying on the "wider city parking resource" and public transport, walking and cycling connections.

Incorporating a gym or exhibition space was being considered. With a gym, the stadium cost was estimated to be $155m, or $166m with the exhibition space.

The figures included a 20 per cent contingency and pricing escalated for 2026 - when the stadium was expected to be finished - but excluded some costs such as consenting.

Dean Kimpton, of Tuhara Consulting, which produced the study with Visitor Solutions, told Monday's meeting capital costs would be about $170 million.

Dean Kimpton of Tuhara Consulting. Photo / Nick Reed

The study assumed grants could cover at least $60 million. Other funding options suggested were a targeted regional rate, debt funding, or the likes of Quayside or TECT chipping in.

The study found the stadium would be best owned by an independent charitable trust supported by government and charitable funding.

It would probably not be financially self-sufficient and would need funding top-ups, justified by regional benefits such as more visitor spending and opportunities for residents.

The council has put $100,000 towards Priority One's work and expected to contribute $175,000 in the next financial year, according to a staff report for the meeting.

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said the project had a "long gestation period" and the past two elected councils were aware of it. A stadium was an option in the Te Papa Spatial Plan.

She said consideration would be needed on how a stadium would interact with other major CBD projects.

Concern for 'collapse of our sport'

Athletics Tauranga president Ruth Tuiraviravi on the domain track. Photo / Andrew Warner

Athletics Tauranga president Ruth Tuiraviravi said the club would prefer to stay put, but if it had to move it wanted to stay central in Tauranga, with good transport connections.

Not having a suitable alternative would "lead to the collapse of our sport".

She said the domain's synthetic athletics track was the only one in the region and not that old, so it would be disappointing to have to redo it.

She said three city athletics clubs with a total of about 400 members used the track regularly, as did schools, masters athletes and elite sportspeople training for other codes.

Gretchen Benvie guessed this would be her fifth round of stadium talks in nearly 38 years with Tauranga Croquet Club.

Tauranga Croquet Club. Photo / Andrew Warner

The club president said it would be "very sad" if the century-old club were displaced from its "incredibly well-used" facilities.

Membership had grown to 90 players, and the greens were also used by visitors and for meets and even world championships.

She said any new space would need to be equally suitable for its demographic, but it would still be a "shame to lose all that beautiful green space".

Tauranga Bowling Club president Paul Hunt was keeping an open mind about relocating.

"There's no sense getting emotional until a feasibility study turns into a proposal turns into a course of action."

Tauranga Bowling Club. Photo / Andrew Warner

The bowling club had 110 members and its facilities were well used by other groups for corporate events, meetings and wedding receptions.

Tauranga Lawn Tennis Club president Philip Brown said the public consultation should have been carried out before "enormous money" went into the concept.

"It needs a long lead-in so the public can get their head around it."

He said the club did not want a huge stadium next door and it would prefer the area be left as green space for central Tauranga's growing population, as Central Park was to New York City.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt. Photo / George Novak

Priority One's Tutt said a concept was needed before wide consultation, because without one there would be little to consult on. The process was following Sport NZ and government guidelines.

Of the other project partners, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council has contributed $25,000 and Sport New Zealand has contributed $50,000. Neither had confirmed further funding.

Western Bay of Plenty District Mayor Garry Webber said it gave initial funding and was now taking a "watching brief".



Take a seat: Stadium capacities

Toll Stadium, Whangarei: 30,000

Eden Park, Auckland: 48,000

Mt Smart Stadium: 22,000

North Harbour Stadium, Auckland: 25,000

Sky Stadium, Wellington: 33,000

FMG Stadium, Waikato: 25,000

Bay Oval, Tauranga: 10,000

Trustpower Baypark: 20,000

Rotorua International Stadium: 20,000

- Source: Tauranga Stadium Feasibility Study