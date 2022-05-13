Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Rotorua home build's budget blows out by $500k, as house construction cost jump 20pc in a year

7 minutes to read
Barry Grouby has spent years and a lot of money trying to get his new home built.

Barry Grouby has spent years and a lot of money trying to get his new home built.

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

A Rotorua couple has blown their dream-home budget by $500,000 on a house that still isn't finished after two-and-a-half years.

They are caught up in the building crisis in which house and land packages have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.