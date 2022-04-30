Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Businesses hit with escalating costs that are eroding bottom lines

3 minutes to read
Ginny Clark from Decor Gardenworld says the business has defied the odds and demand was increasing. Photo / Carmen Hall

Ginny Clark from Decor Gardenworld says the business has defied the odds and demand was increasing. Photo / Carmen Hall

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

''A never-ending story'' is how one business owner describes escalating costs while others are hopeful the odds will turn in their favour in the wake of the omicron peak.

Tristan Webb, co-owner of and instructor

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.