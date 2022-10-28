Matt Cowley: Take the daily relaxation challenge over summer

Matt Cowley will probably mix up exercises between mindfulness, stress management, and sleep categories to relax and unwind. Photo / Getty Images

Matt Cowley will probably mix up exercises between mindfulness, stress management, and sleep categories to relax and unwind. Photo / Getty Images

COMMENT:

More Kiwi personalities are openly discussing how they've battled and overcome various personal challenges regarding mental health.

It's fantastic. But while it's becoming increasingly common for famous people to normalise their mental health, there is still a dash of hesitancy amongst us mere mortals.

A few leaders I know have recognised the burden of leadership in an employment setting.

It can be lonely at the top. Leaders are expected to show their authentic leadership style to staff while also, at certain times, masking their emotions so their team doesn't start to get worried.

This is particularly true if an organisation is under pressure to perform and the leader has just had a tough meeting with their board, a big customer, a major supplier, or their bank. Leaders work hard to avoid their emotions becoming contagious throughout their organisation.

The pandemic highlighted how much work actually impacts our personal lives, and how our personal lives can impact work. They're interconnected, and we're more aware of how ignoring personal wellbeing can lead to a range of less-than-ideal outcomes at work.

It has been a tough and exhausting three years for everyone, and there are a lot of people worried about what 2023 may look like.

FirstSteps.nz is a free programme designed to help local people in business go from 'under pressure' to 'under control'.

Kiwis generally find it difficult to reach out for help, so the Government partnered with the Auckland Business Chamber and Employers and Manufactures Association (EMA) to develop the programme by listening to more than 70,000 Kiwi business leaders over the past year.

The great news is that the Government has recently extended the programme nationwide.

This self-directed platform gives you the power to select support where you personally need it. From the 80,000 downloads over the past year, the most sought-after resources have related to coping with anxiety, burnout and lack of sleep.

At FirstSteps.nz you can find a range of resources, video content, podcasts, and tools to help you make sense of challenging situations, reduce pressure, and make a meaningful change toward a fulfilling and balanced life.

In additional to self-directed resources, FirstSteps.nz provides access to confidential support from approved professional wellbeing providers.

I'll put my hand up and say, personally, it feels like I haven't had a decent break since before the pandemic. And looking ahead, next year is going to be a tough year for business, which will increase the demand for the Tauranga Business Chamber's services.

So, a challenge I'm setting for myself over my summer break is to dedicate 10 minutes each day to jumping on the FirstSteps.nz website so as to help me actively rest and relax.

If I don't set a dedicated time, my break will disappear and I'll be back at work in no time without fully unwinding.

I'll probably mix up the exercises between mindfulness, stress management and sleep categories to keep it interesting.

During your next break, whenever that is for you, I encourage you to set a daily goal to access one of the FirstSteps.nz resources.

You never know - that daily habit may just pay dividends for you when you need it later in the New Year.

Matt Cowley is the chief executive of the Tauranga Business Chamber.

