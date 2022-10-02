Tauranga Business Chamber boss says business owners should care about local elections. Photo / Laura Smith

COMMENT:

Businesses are stuffed without effective local government. You may not realise it, but it's true.

Local government elections are happening right now, and traditionally voter turnout is very poor. But business leaders should care more about who gets to lead our local councils.

Councils set rules for when, where, and how businesses can operate. They provide local water and transport infrastructure, and are responsible for building communities that attract workforce and customers.

There are some big issues facing businesses across the Western Bay of Plenty, which I will briefly highlight, the most urgent being the lack of housing for our workforce.

I'm constantly hearing stories of businesses who finally find a suitable candidate, only for that candidate to be unable to find a place to live, so they lose them to another region where housing is more readily available and affordable. This need for housing is just as important for Te Puke and Ōmokoroa as it is in Tauranga.

However, a major constraint for opening up land for housing development is deciding who pays for the enabling infrastructure - water, transport and green spaces – while keeping the new homes affordable. And … council decides.

Our region is also running out of readily available industrial land. Industrial areas need to be close to key transport routes, but not too close to sensitive ecological areas. They need to be near housing for workers, while being far enough away to operate 24/7 without complaints from residents. This is vital as more manufacturers invest in robotics and automation to increase New Zealand's productivity.

Matt Cowley is the chief executive of the Tauranga Business Chamber. Photo / Mead Norton

New industrial areas in the Western Bay need to be planned well in advance of when they are needed. We rely on councils to do this.

The Rangiuru Business Park, near Te Puke, is a good example of this forward planning.

This year, because the Government-appointed commissioners remain at Tauranga City Council in mid-2024, elections are only running for Western Bay of Plenty District and Bay of Plenty Regional councils.

But that doesn't mean we shouldn't take part.

If you live in the Western Bay, you're responsible for choosing a new mayor to lead your district, with current Mayor Garry Webber not seeking re-election. It will be interesting whether people choose a candidate from the existing council, or an outsider for a new approach.

And everyone has an opportunity to vote for who leads regional council. The regional council deserves its time in the spotlight – people often underestimate what it does.

Regional council sets the urban limits, which stop new housing being built on productive soils. But this restriction is driving some developers out of town, as it's easier to build housing in neighbouring regions.

It also leads transport planning across the region, and manages the bus services. The plan to fix Tauranga's transport problems, by getting people out of cars and on to buses and bikes, will likely be pursued harder by the regional council in the next triennium.

Millions of dollars will likely be spent trying to convince you buses and bikes are more convenient, practical, and safer ways to travel than a private vehicle.

Perhaps the biggest issue facing regional council is a review of their investment income. Quayside, their investment subsidiary, provides over $30 million per year in dividends, which they use to subsidise general rates.

Should the income from Quayside be applied to more targeted projects, such as community amenities, environmental projects, or transport? Again, the councillors will decide.

The landscape for city, district, and regional councils will change with reviews like Local Government Futures review and the Resource Management Act. But for now, there are big issues facing both the Western Bay and regional councils. Let's ensure we choose candidates who can rise to the challenge.

Make sure you post your voting form by Tuesday, October 4, or drop it into your local library before lunchtime on Saturday, October 8.

Matt Cowley is the chief executive of the Tauranga Business Chamber.