Bay of Plenty Hospitality Association president Reg Hennessy. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bay of Plenty businesses are celebrating a return to "normality" as the Government ends vaccine requirements and most mask mandates.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced yesterday that the Covid-19 Protection Framework, or traffic light system, would end at 11.59pm. This means masks are no longer required to be worn, aside from in healthcare and aged care facilities.

Ardern said the decisions were based on health advice, with case numbers and hospitalisations the lowest they'd been since February. Vaccination levels were also high and there was increased access to anti-viral medicines.

Contacts of Covid-19 cases would no longer need to isolate. Only positive individuals would need to isolate for seven days.

All Government vaccine mandates will end on September 26, but employers can continue their own mandates.

Travellers and aircrew will also no longer be required to be vaccinated before entering the country. Testing requirements for new arrivals will also now only be encouraged.

Bay of Plenty Hospitality Association president and owner of Hennessy's Irish Bar Reg Hennessy said it was "a great day for our industry in hospitality and accommodation".

"It's been something we've been waiting for two-and-a-half years of really tough and turbulent times for the industry," Hennessy said.

"It'll give people a lot more confidence to go back out a lot more and into hospitality."

Hennessy encouraged New Zealanders to celebrate by going to a cafe, bar or restaurant in the next few days.

Bill Campbell - owner of Fancy That, a souvenir shop in Tauranga CBD. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua's Ahu Boutique founder and owner Adrienne Whitewood said she "never" asked her staff or customers to wear masks.

"We're really happy that it's actually official and if anything, I don't see many people really wearing masks in Rotorua anyway," Whitewood said.

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said he was "delighted" to see the business community getting back to normal trading.

"The traffic light system and Covid restrictions have served their purpose and this will be a timely move."

Heard said New Zealand had done an "exceptional job" in taking the steps to avert a "major Covid catastrophe" and it was great to get back to something resembling normality.

Bill Campbell, who owns Fancy That, a souvenir shop in Tauranga's CBD, said it had not been "pushing" people to wear masks - many hadn't been anyway.

"We're more than happy to just get back to normality... It's probably the best thing that's happened in New Zealand for the last three years," Campbell said.

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / Mead Norton

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley said the announcement was "great news" and the easing of Covid requirements at the border was great timing ahead of the cruise ship season starting shortly.

"The chamber has been requesting for business owners to be able to decide for themselves whether they require masks as a condition of entry... The Government's decision now allows for that."