Carole Moselen, who has mobility issues, had the big guns arrive when her smoke alarm started peeping.

How many firemen does it take to change a smoke alarm battery?

‘’Five burly ones,’’ says Carole Moselen from Katikati.

Moselen thought she was getting smoke alarm advice from 111 emergency until she heard the town siren go off last week.

‘’When I heard that siren I thought, ‘Oh no... what have I done?’ That was me!’’

The 80-year-old was ‘’embarrassed but grateful’' to get the full bells-and-whistles fire truck treatment from Katikati’s Volunteer Fire Brigade when she needed help to change a smoke alarm battery.

Moselen had woken at 4am to the annoying sound of what turned out to be a dying smoke alarm battery.

There was no chance she could get up high to investigate as she is partially disabled.

Not wanting to disturb neighbours, she waited until 9am but they were out.

So she searched the internet hoping to find someone associated with Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) or the local station who could help with her problem — thinking the alarm may be faulty and she may need new ones.

‘’I thought there must be a service like this who could help little old ladies.”

Carole checked the Fenz website but could not find a local non-emergency number. After a number of phone calls, a council call centre worker suggested she call 111.

‘’I said ‘That’s going a bit far’ as I only wanted to ask the fire station people if they still did the free smoke alarms.

‘‘’The onus on you if I get told off,” she told them.

So she called. The 111 operator told her he’d ‘’put the alarm on and the truck will be there soon’'.

‘’What alarm, what truck?” she said. Then she heard the wail of the town fire siren calling volunteers.

Not expecting this kerfuffle, Moselen cringed.

Then around the corner came the bells and whistles of a fire truck resonating down the quiet street with ‘‘five hunky men’’ on board.

The firefighters knew they were there for a non-emergency but still saved the day by taking down the offending alarm and returning later with new batteries and fitting them.

‘’They were so caring. Well done, Katikati Fire Station.’’

A Fenz spokesperson said the town sirens go automatically when a 111 call comes through and the brigade will always respond.

‘’They would have been told to stand down once they arrived but were more than happy to help.’’

Fenz offers free home fire safety visits to anyone who requires fire safety advice. There is information about home fire safety visits on their website and a number to call. To inquire about a free home fire safety visit or for advice, people can call 0800 693 473.

105 is the number for Police non-emergencies. 111 is the emergency number for Police, Fire and Ambulance.