Mayor View Volunteer Fire Brigade and Katikati Volunteer Fire Brigade are recruiting this month.

Mayor View Volunteer Fire Brigade and Katikati Volunteer Fire Brigade are recruiting this month.

Local fire brigades are looking for new recruits this month.

Katikati Volunteer Fire Brigade requires a lot more volunteers in the brigade, says volunteer support officer Robert Pinkerton.

They are having an open day for potential new recruits. New firefighters are needed to help keep the community safe and they have a range of roles available including firefighters, operational support and administration.

Katikati Fire Brigade attend about 180 call-outs each year, 30 per cent for fires but they also attend medical incidents, motor vehicle accidents and other calls for help.

They train on Tuesday nights from 7-9pm and those interested can come along.

If you’re aged 18plus (or 16-17 with permission from your caregiver), a team player, and would like to contribute to the community, contact Joe Manukau on 021 549 448 or joe.manukau@fireandemergency.nz

The open day for recruits is March 9 at Katikati Fire Brigade from 10am-4pm.

Mayor View Volunteer Fire Brigade is also recruiting for firefighters this month.

Waihī Beach and Athenree is served by the Mayor View Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Every Tuesday night throughout March, interested people are invited to either the Athenree or Waihī Beach station at 6.30pm to see what is involved in being a volunteer firefighter.

Their brigade has 20 members. They respond to an average of 85 call-outs a year. Calls include structure and vegetation fires, motor vehicle accidents, providing medical care, ambulance back-up, help during natural disasters and animal rescues.

Trainings are on every Tuesday night, with social activities throughout the year, and celebrations.

Ph 021 870 824 or email paul.tucker@fireandemergency.nz



