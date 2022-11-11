Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Matt Cowley: Is the Fair Pay Agreement fair play?

Bay of Plenty Times
4 mins to read
The Government's Fair Pay Agreement bill is now law, which Cowley says is more bad news for employers. Photo / New Zealand Herald editorial cartoon / Daron Parton

The Government's Fair Pay Agreement bill is now law, which Cowley says is more bad news for employers. Photo / New Zealand Herald editorial cartoon / Daron Parton

OPINION:

In case you've been busy running your business and missed the news; the Government's Fair Pay Agreement bill is now law, which is more bad news for employers.

The NZ Chambers of Commerce made

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times