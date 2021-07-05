Local storyteller Te Whetu Hawera will read stories at Matariki, Milo and Marshmallows at Te Puke Library.

Te Puke Library is running a storytelling event to mark Matariki.

Matariki, Milo and Marshmallows is on July 8, starting at 5.30pm.

Any youngsters going along are encouraged to go in their pyjamas, take a pillow or cushion and get cosy to hear stories about the stars, and celebrate Matariki with local storyteller Te Whetu Hawera.

Te Whetu works as the Māori student mentor for Te Puke High School, is a mother of two daughters, and 12 mokopuna.

She says she "enjoys working with the rangatahi, tamariki and mokopuna''.

The Te Puke Library team is excited to welcome Te Whetu and to host this very special event, says team leader Amanda McFadden.

''With small beginnings grow great things. We are hoping to build on this event to have an annual offering of activities over Matariki," she says.

Go to www.eventbrite.co.nz to register children for the event, or phone the Te Puke Library at 07 571-8008.

Milo with marshmallows and biscuits will be served.