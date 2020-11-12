Massage after miscarriage: New initiative launched in Tauranga

Michelle Topham has started the Massage for Miscarriage initiative in Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

Michelle Topham knows the pain of losing an unborn baby.

That's why she launched an initiative in Tauranga to support local women who've also experienced miscarriage.

The 32-year-old early childhood teacher started Massage after Miscarriage after her own miscarriage in May.

"I was gifted a massage from my sister and her partner ... When I arrived for my massage they had flowers waiting for me and the idea sparked to do this for others."

So Topham launched her own not-for-profit initiative in August.

"A miscarriage is one of the hardest things I've been through and I understand the feeling of loneliness involved with it.

"There is little support out there and it's a great time to start this initiative moving as more public figures have been talking about their experiences.

"Being treated to this experience after a miscarriage has a sense of acknowledging one's pain, giving them support and making them feel special in a time where they have just lost their baby."

Topham said seven businesses are involved that donate either a massage or flowers.

The businesses include Sanctum Beauty Therapy and Spa, Myrrh & Co, About You Medi Spa, Bethlehem Floral Studio, Hands to Heal, M Collections and Nature's Gift kawakawa balm.

"We also have midwives on board who nominate their patients and this is where most of our referrals come from."

Seven mothers have taken up the offer so far, she said.

"The women have found it a healing experience. The care they have received has been wonderful. Most have said they cried when the flowers arrived."

Topham said providing the service for mothers who have been through the tough experience of a miscarriage had given her a great amount of joy.

"I'm so grateful for local businesses joining forces to help as many mums as we can."

Hannah and Matt Ross lost their baby five weeks ago. The baby was conceived through IVF.

"It has been a big journey to get to this point. It's pretty traumatic. It is a massive rollercoaster."

Hannah, 28, said she had not heard of the initiative before and guessed someone she knew must have nominated her for the treatment at Sanctum Beauty Therapy in the Mount.

She had been open about their journey through IVF on social media and thought someone may have recognised her from there.

She booked in for her massage about a week after her miscarriage.

"It was very raw still," she said.

"But it was amazing. The women at Sanctum were so gentle. There was a beautiful bunch of flowers waiting for me. It was such a calming experience."

Hannah said after her massage her therapist gave her a big hug.

"She was a complete stranger but for about five minutes she just gave me a big hug. They were incredible."

Hannah said she had huge support from her friends and family but said initiatives like this were important too. She later booked her husband in for a massage.

"We're going through this together.

"I think one of the things is it recognises they see you, you're not alone."

Sanctum Beauty Therapy and Spa owner Renee Elliffe said she was more than happy to donate free treatments to the initiative.

"Personally, I just love to give back to the women in our community."

Businesses wanting to donate to the initiative can contact Michelle Topham through the Facebook page or Instagram or via givealittle.co.nz/cause/massage-after-miscarriage