Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Massage after miscarriage: New initiative launched in Tauranga

3 minutes to read

Michelle Topham has started the Massage for Miscarriage initiative in Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

Zoe Hunter
By:

Multimedia journalist

Michelle Topham knows the pain of losing an unborn baby.

That's why she launched an initiative in Tauranga to support local women who've also experienced miscarriage.

The 32-year-old early childhood teacher started Massage after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.