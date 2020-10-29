Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga Girls' College original house captains celebrate new house names

6 minutes to read

Mahnoor Qadri (left), Annabel Robinson were joined by Val Cooney, Marlene Ware, Julienne Taylor, Heather Marks. Photo / George Novak

Cira Olivier
By:

Multimedia journalist

Old embraced new at Tauranga Girls' College yesterday morning as the school's three new houses were revealed.

Six decades of history were celebrated at the special assembly as the school was joined by three of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.