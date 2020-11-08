Tauranga teen Chloe Winton wins first runner up in beauty pageant

Chloe Winton, 17, was crowned first runner up in Miss Asia Pacific International NZ 2020. Photo / Supplied

A Tauranga teenager who won top recognition in the Miss Asia Pacific International New Zealand 2020 beauty competition wants to help women feel more empowered.

Chloe Winton, 17, was crowned first runner up in the competition as well as Miss Diversity and Mia Bella runner up at the grand finals in Auckland last month.

It is the first time Winton, who won Miss Teen Rotorua last year, has competed in the Miss Asia Pacific International New Zealand competition.

"Winning both titles gave me a wider platform to support women to feel more empowered whoever they are," Winton said.

In order to win, Winton ran a fundraising campaign for the SCOT Foundation, which helped street children and orphans in the Philippines and New Zealand.

"The pageant has been supporting the SCOT Foundation for 10 years and they are grateful that they are making a difference in a kid's life," Winton said.

Each finalist was also required to complete a series of workshops and interviews in order for the judges to get to know the candidates more.

To prepare for a competition such as Miss Asia Pacific International New Zealand, Winton said she made sure she had prepared herself mentally.

The teen reads and watches pageant videos and eats healthy foods to take care of her body.

"I have my family and friends who have supported me during my journey."

Winton said she entered the competition in an effort to challenge herself and her message to other teenage girls was to "not be afraid and get out there".

"Be confident and grab all the opportunities you want to achieve."

Chloe's top 5 beauty tips

1.

Remove your make up before going to bed

2.

Clean your face daily

3.

Moisturise your skin

4.

Drink a lot of water

5.

Eat healthy - like fruits and vegetables