Man in Tauranga District Court after Armed Offenders arrest in Pāpāmoa

The Armed Offenders Squad cordoned off a Pāpāmoa street looking for a person of interest yesterday. Photo / Supplied

A 37-year-old man is due in Tauranga District Court today on several after the Armed Offenders Squad cordoned off a road in Pāpāmoa yesterday.

The charges included unlawfully carrying a firearm and driving in a dangerous manner.

A police media spokeswoman said police began executing a warrant at an address on Dickson Rd in Pāpāmoa about 4.15pm yesterday.

She said the Armed Offenders Squad were in there as a precaution.

A cordon was in place on Butterworth Crescent.

Yesterday, a resident said she saw police about 1.30pm as she went to the shop, but the road was not cordoned off until much later in the afternoon.

Many residents had parked on the street waiting for an opportunity to go home.