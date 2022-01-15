A few Tauranga residents got close and personal with some impressive sea life. Video / Garrick Armstrong, Nathan Lewis, @parallaxerror_

OPINION

Sharks seem to have had more than their 15 minutes of fame this summer.

In Waihī Beach and Bowentown, the number of great white shark sightings has reportedly "gone through the roof", locals expressed concerns set nets were drawing them closer to shore.

Bowentown was the sight of the last fatal shark attack in New Zealand. The death of Kaelah Marlow, 19, of Hamilton, on January 7 last year was the first fatal shark attack in the Bay of Plenty since 1976, in Te Kaha.

Last weekend, a seven-gill shark bit teenager Alvira Repia-King at Oamaru's Friendly Bay, leaving her with 52 stitches.

On Christmas Day, a small shark latched on to the toe of Cordelia Scott, 9, as she was swimming at Punakaiki in the South Island.

Great white sharks have nudged fishing boats in two separate instances and last week, surfcaster Joel Gray landed a 2.5m juvenile at Matatā Beach.

A couple of weeks ago, a Mount Maunganui kiteboarder caught on camera his brush with a bronze whaler in shallow water off Tay St.

Department of Conservation scientist Clinton Duffy, however, says this summer's shark count had so far been "fairly typical".

"I wouldn't say this has been a stand-out year for sharks."

That's got to be settling news for many. Maybe sightings just seem more prevalent lately because of the proliferation of technology such as camera phones, drones and social media.

Great white sharks are an endangered species and many call New Zealand waters home.

They are protected under the Wildlife Act 1953, meaning it is illegal to hunt, kill or otherwise harm them.

The cult-classic adventure thriller Jaws was released in 1975 and its impact is still being felt. It's about a great white that terrorises the citizens of Amity Island.

Bruce was nearly 8m long and weighed as much as three tonnes, according to the internet. He also killed five humans and a dog.

The shark is eventually killed by police chief Martin Brody in a bloody and brutal scene. However, the legacy - or infamy - of Jaws remains and contributes to the often misplaced fear response shark sightings usually elicit.

According to Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), you're more likely to be killed by a champagne cork or even a lawnmower than by a shark.

We should want to help preserve shark numbers so they can avoid the fate of the moa, Haast's eagle and a number of other species that once called New Zealand's incredible ecosystem home.

The ocean is their territory and we're lucky to be able to share it with these awesome creatures.

In this context, shark sightings should be greeted with jubilation instead of fear.

Something to think about while you sit on the beach, fish, swim or surf this summer.