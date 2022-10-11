Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Luke Kirkness: Newly elected councils need patience and participation

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
Voting elections local papers Photo / Laura Smith

Voting elections local papers Photo / Laura Smith

OPINION:

There is plenty of newly elected leadership in the Bay of Plenty.

Rotorua, Western Bay of Plenty, Ōpōtiki, Whakātane and Kawerau all welcome new mayors and there are new councillors elected and incumbents re-elected.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times