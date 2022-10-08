Election 2022: James Denyer claims victory as mayor for the Western Bay of Plenty District Council

James Denyer has claimed victory as the mayor for the Western Bay of Plenty District Council. Photo/Supplied.

James Denyer has claimed victory as the mayor for the Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

Progress results show Denyer got 3593, ahead of second highest polling candidate Mark Boyle who got 2261, and third highest polling candidate John Scrimgeour with 2231.

The news was still sinking in for Denyer, who received a phone call informing him of the results.

"I'm a little gobsmacked but I'm good, I'm happy," he said.

The results were yet to be published, and Denyer was not sure of the exact number of votes, but said he was pleased to be the new mayor and was "looking forward to it".

Voting closed at midday for the 2022 local body elections, but results have already begun to trickle in.

Denyer will replace Garry Webber, who has retired after several years on the council, including two terms as mayor.

In announcing his candidacy, Denyer, 46, said there were four main issues he would like to tackle.

One was future-planning locally and getting the review of the district plan right in a ''rapidly changing'' resource management framework.

He also wanted to improve infrastructure and community facilities.

'"In Katikati, we need an upgraded town centre with roundabouts to bookend the town and improve access, footpath improvements and construction of a market square."

James advocated for the Katikati bypass and was on the stakeholder reference group working with NZTA.

"I will continue to advocate for the bypass, but recognise that it will likely be a political decision.

'"In Omokoroa, I want to get the SH2 intersection over the line and built, and advocate for stage two of the Takitimu North Link to be built as soon as possible. I also feel it is important to retain green spaces on the peninsula as the housing is intensified.

"At Waihi Beach, I want to see some long-standing projects like the Athenree crossing and an upgraded library get under way.

Rival mayoral candidate Don Thwaites admitted he was disappointed he was not successful, but commended Denyer's "outstanding effort" and said Denyer's new role was "well earned".

"He's worked so hard for the last three years. He's attended every community meeting and he has been tireless in his campaign; he's forever working hard and learning."

In the lead-up to this year's local body elections, the Western Bay of Plenty District Council had been proactively encouraging people to consider standing in the elections and to vote. The council has done much of this campaigning via a website and project called Generation Change.

"It really is a generational change," Thwaites said.

Candidates who put their names forward for the mayoralty were Suaree Borell, Boyle, Denyer, Paul Haimona, Rodney Joyce, Terry 'Hori BOP' Leaming, Scrimgeour and Thwaites.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is made up of one mayor and 11 councillors.

The councillors are elected from three wards - Kaimai (four councillors), Katikati/Waihi Beach (three councillors), and Maketu-Te Puke (four councillors). There are also five community boards, each with four members.

Council candidates currently elected are:

James Denyer: Mayor

Anne Henry: Katikati-Waihī Beach

Rodney Joyce: Katikati-Waihī Beach

Allan Sole: Katikati-Waihī Beach

Tracey Coxhead: Kaimai

Murray Grainger: Kaimai

Margaret Murray-Benge: Kaimai

Don Thwaites: Kaimai

Richard Crawford: Maketu-Te Puke

Grant Dally: Maketu-Te Puke

John Scrimgeour: Maketu-Te Puke

Andy Wichers: Maketu-Te Puke

In total, 59 candidates contested the 32 seats featuring a mayor, councillors and Community Board members.

Preliminary results are expected to be available on Sunday. Official and final results will be available by Friday, 14 October and posted on generationchange.nz and Council's website.