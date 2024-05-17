EVES Real Estate awards were held on Friday night. Photo / 123RF

EVES Real Estate has held its annual awards to recognise the top-performing individuals and offices for the 2023/2024 financial year.

More than 260 salespeople, managers and support staff represented the 14 EVES offices across the Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Whangārei at the awards held at Mercury Arena at Baypark on Friday night, a statement from the company said.

EVES Mount Maunganui had a number of achievements including Danielle Hayes winning the EVES Overall Top Salesperson of the Year Award – an award she has now won 10 times in 11 years.

Branch manager Gill Bowden won the EVES Exceptional Every Day Award while Miranda Horan received the EVES Exceptional Community Spirit Award.

The “highly competitive” EVES Top Office of the Year Award was won by EVES Papamoa.

Ranjit Singh from EVES on Cameron won both the EVES Individual Salesperson of the Year Award and the Greatest Individual Growth Year-on-Year award.

The EVES Rookie Salesperson of the Year, recognising an outstanding first year, was won by Adam Grierson from EVES The Lakes.

The awards for the Greatest Number of Unconditional Deals Settled, as well as Top VMI Generated, were both won by Nicholas Meloni from EVES The Lakes, for a second year running.

The Lakes office also took out the award for Sales Office Year on Year Growth.

EVES Marketing Campaign of the Year, which assesses best practice marketing methods, innovation and strategy resulting in a successful sale, was awarded to Charlotte Gardner and Lauren Macrae from EVES Papamoa, for their excellent representation of 2425F State Highway 2, Pukehina.

Gardner also took out Top Auction Achiever and the Golden Hammer Supreme Excellence Auction Award, recognising her stellar contribution to the number of successful auction campaigns run by EVES in the last year.

EVES Property Management division also celebrated a number of high performers, with EVES Property Manager of the Year taken out once again by Katy Laidlaw of EVES Papamoa.

Jasmin Cottle and Ben Norman from EVES Victoria won the EVES Property Manager Excellence Award.

EVES Papamoa won the award for Property Management Growth Year on Year.

The EVES administrative and head office staff, who are integral to the business and the ongoing success of the company, were also recognised at the ceremony.

Helen Baker of EVES Cherrywood won EVES Sales Administrator of the Year, Renuschka Erasmus from EVES Rotorua won EVES Property Management Administrator of the Year and Lydia Wenham, AML Compliance Officer, won the coveted Realty Services Excellence Award.

Personal Assistant of the Year was won by Kailee Bliss of EVES Papamoa.



















