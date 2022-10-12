State has had 35,899 contents insurance claims State received for mobile phones over the past two and half years. Photo / 123rf

Dropped in a porta-loo at a music festival, driving off with it perched on the car roof, and being swarmed by a pack of vicious seagulls.

These are just some of the myriad ways Kiwis have found themselves suddenly phoneless, according to an insurer.

Half of Bay of Plenty residents have lost or damaged their phone in the past five years, a survey has found.

State Insurance has revealed damaged and lost mobile phones cost New Zealanders an average of $13.5 million every year.

The figure is based on the 35,899 contents insurance claims State received for mobile phones over the past two and half years – adding up to an average of 33 every day.

State's claims executive general manager Wayne Tippet said they were the most likely item contents insurance claims are made for.

"We've encountered just about every scenario under the sun that has led to someone making a claim for their phone," he said, citing the porta-loo, drive-off and seagull examples.

"But the costs of having to repair or replace a phone can quickly add up, and if you can avoid it, you should."

He suggested getting a quality, water-resistant and shock-proof phone case and keeping it somewhere secure, like a zipped bag, while you're out and about.

"You'd be surprised how many of the claims we resolve involve the back pocket of someone's clothing."

State and Ipsos also ran a nationwide survey that found people tended to own phones valued between $1000-$1600, but only 43 per cent have it insured under a contents insurance policy.

The same survey found that 35 per cent of respondents had repaired or replaced their phone at least twice in the past five years, and 8 per cent at least three times.

In the Bay of Plenty, 50 per cent of people had needed to repair or replace a phone due to damage, loss or theft in the last five years.

This was slightly higher than most other regions, with the national average at 42 per cent, and was tied for first with Southland.

Eleven per cent of those in the Bay who've replaced or repaired their phone did so after dropping it in the loo, a survey found. Photo / 123RF

Of those who damaged or lost their phone, 54 per cent said it was because they dropped it on the ground or a hard surface, 14 per cent said it was due to theft, and 11 per cent said they dropped it down the toilet.

Gen Z, those aged 18 to 24, were the generation most likely to need to replace or repair, with 64 per cent having to have done so in the last five years.

Comparatively, only 42 per cent of the general population had found themselves in the same situation.

Only 24 per cent of those aged above 70 had needed to.

Tippet said comprehensive contents insurance covered any sudden or accidental loss to your phone and covered either replacement or repairing it.



"However, every insurer is different, so it's important you read the details of your policy to understand exactly what you're covered for."