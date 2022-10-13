Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty property market has slow start to spring but agents optimistic 'upswing' on the way

Laura Smith
By
3 mins to read
Agents expect the property market to become more active as spring goes on. Photo / Getty Images

Agents expect the property market to become more active as spring goes on. Photo / Getty Images

The usual spring lift in the property market has been slow to arrive in the Bay of Plenty this year but real estate leaders are optimistic an "upswing" is coming.

The Real Estate Institute's report

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times