Lock up those sheds, tool thieves are active

POLICE REPORT
Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh
January 15-22
Burglaries:
January 20 - A burglary was reported at a Prole Rd address and a large quantity of AEG tools and a lawn mower stolen.
January 19 - A shed on a residential property in Ruamoana Pl, Ōmokoroa was entered and a large quantity of tools stolen.
January 22 - A shed on a Henry Rd, Katikati property was broken into and a chainsaw, tools and various items were stolen.
A Kimko side by side quad bike has been stolen from an open shed on a Wairoa Rd property over the past three weeks.
Theft:
Several petrol drive-offs reported at local petrol stations.
Unlawfully taken motor vehicles:
January 21 - A Silver Ford Ranger was stolen from the Waiutu Reserve, Te Puna. Dive gear was also in the vehicle when it was stolen.
Wilful damage:
Graffiti to Katikati library. Suspect to be spoken to.
Found property:
A Back Rocket Mountain Bike was found on Main Rd, Katikati.
Arrests and apprehensions:
A 39-year-old man of no fixed abode has been charged with burglary, allegedly of the Katikati Croquet Club.
A 32-year-old Katikati man was arrested on two warrants for failing to appear at court and also charged with assault.
A 32-year-old Tahawai man was arrested on warrant for failing to appear at court.
An 18-year-old Katikati man was arrested for breaching bail conditions.
General:
Two-vehicle accident reported on Wairoa Rd.
A visitor from overseas was stopped on Main Rd, Katikati and processed for driving with excess breath alcohol.
Police were involved in a fleeing driver incident where a motorcycle failed to stop for police near Apata. The vehicle was followed on to Turner Rd and Stewart Rd but the driver managed to avoid apprehension.