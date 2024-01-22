Lock up those sheds, tool thieves are active

Tools are once again a hot commodity for thieves.

Tools are once again a hot commodity for thieves.

POLICE REPORT

Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh

January 15-22





Burglaries:

January 20 - A burglary was reported at a Prole Rd address and a large quantity of AEG tools and a lawn mower stolen.

January 19 - A shed on a residential property in Ruamoana Pl, Ōmokoroa was entered and a large quantity of tools stolen.

January 22 - A shed on a Henry Rd, Katikati property was broken into and a chainsaw, tools and various items were stolen.

A Kimko side by side quad bike has been stolen from an open shed on a Wairoa Rd property over the past three weeks.





Theft:

Several petrol drive-offs reported at local petrol stations.





Unlawfully taken motor vehicles:

January 21 - A Silver Ford Ranger was stolen from the Waiutu Reserve, Te Puna. Dive gear was also in the vehicle when it was stolen.





Wilful damage:

Graffiti to Katikati library. Suspect to be spoken to.





Found property:

A Back Rocket Mountain Bike was found on Main Rd, Katikati.





Arrests and apprehensions:

A 39-year-old man of no fixed abode has been charged with burglary, allegedly of the Katikati Croquet Club.

A 32-year-old Katikati man was arrested on two warrants for failing to appear at court and also charged with assault.

A 32-year-old Tahawai man was arrested on warrant for failing to appear at court.

An 18-year-old Katikati man was arrested for breaching bail conditions.





General:

Two-vehicle accident reported on Wairoa Rd.

A visitor from overseas was stopped on Main Rd, Katikati and processed for driving with excess breath alcohol.

Police were involved in a fleeing driver incident where a motorcycle failed to stop for police near Apata. The vehicle was followed on to Turner Rd and Stewart Rd but the driver managed to avoid apprehension.