Lighting open-air fires banned in Thames-Coromandel, includes Whangamatā

Open-air fires are banned in Thames-Coromandel including Whangamata until further notice. Photo / File

Thames-Coromandel is now in a prohibited fire season which means open-air fires are banned from Whangamatā and Komata in the south to Port Jackson in the north.

The ban which came into force at 8 am on December 20, also includes Great Mercury Island, and applies to those areas until further notice.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Matt Cook said Thames-Coromandel was popular with summer tourists and Fire and Emergency wanted to reduce the risk of potential wildfires as much as possible.

"We are likely to see more people coming to the area from all over New Zealand this year, and we'd like them to be familiar about what they can and cannot do once they get here."

"While we understand a lot of holidaymakers enjoy using fireworks and lighting bonfires, we would appreciate it if those activities could be cancelled while in Thames-Coromandel.

"A misdirected firework or a spark from a bonfire can easily start a dangerous wildfire."

Cook said Fire and Emergency New Zealand wants everyone to have safe and happy holidays.

Visit website www.checkitsalright.nz to find out more about the prohibited fire season.