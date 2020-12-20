Man seriously injured at Tauranga bus stop, nine arrested

Nine people have been arrested after the alleged serious assault of a man at a Tauranga bus stop. Photo / File

Nine people have been arrested following an incident which left a man seriously injured in Tauranga's CBD overnight.

Police were called at 6.50pm following a report of a disorder incident where a

group of people approached a man at a bus stop.

Police said following a verbal exchange, the man was allegedly assaulted by the group who was not known to the alleged victim.

The man received serious injuries and was taken to Tauranga Hospital, but has

since been discharged.

A 20-year-old man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and the remainder of those arrested will undergo a youth justice process.

Police said they were still working to locate a further person believed to be involved.

"The arrests should bring some reassurance to the community that this type of

incident will not be tolerated. Everyone in our community deserves to go about their lives safely and feeling safe.

"Police hope these quick arrests demonstrate our commitment to holding those

responsible to account.

"We would also like to thank those members of the public who witnessed the

incident and acted quickly to call emergency services and provide help to the

victim."

Police declined to make any further comment now the matter is before the courts.