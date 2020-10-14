Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: What took council so long to get bins?

3 minutes to read

What's taken the council so long to bring in bins, asks a reader. Photo / File

Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION
I am appalled at some of the letters concerning the council's decision to include rubbish in our rates.

I say what took it so long?

This matter has been before the council for more than

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.