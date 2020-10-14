Letters to the editor: What took council so long to get bins?

What's taken the council so long to bring in bins, asks a reader. Photo / File

OPINION

I am appalled at some of the letters concerning the council's decision to include rubbish in our rates.

I say what took it so long?

This matter has been before the council for more than three years and ample time has been given for feedback and public submissions.

The council web page Let's Talk Rubbish was open for public feedback and comment for months.

Therefore, to say that this decision was foisted on to ratepayers without consultation is, in my opinion, utter rubbish.

I have also been appalled at the selfish attitude of some ratepayers.

I believe to say the current system isn't broken is a travesty of judgment.

We send thousands of tonnes of waste to be dumped in someone else's backyard, while others choose to burn rubbish and recycling material or resort to roadside dumping.

Also, to see all those single-use plastic bags at the kerbside on rubbish day is pitiful. They're going to landfill, which is a tragic abuse of our environment. Bins will at least address this problem.

We, as a society, caused this problem so we, as a society, must address it, and we can do this all for the price of one coffee per week.

Bruce Adams

Hairini

Slogans betray aimlessness

I am puzzled by the Labour Party's current slogan, "Let's keep moving".

Remember 2017? "Let's do this!" Let's do what?

"2019 is the year of delivery."

Deliver what, to whom?

And now, "Let's keep moving!"

Not wanting to be cynical but from where to where?

I was unaware that we were in gear, let alone moving.

There is an indication here that we as a nation are wandering through a desert aimlessly searching for we are not too sure what.

A.D. Kirby

Pāpāmoa

It's Faulkners Corner

I wonder if I might propose that we officially name the crossroads of Cameron Rd and Eleventh Ave as Faulkners Corner.

It was its unofficial title for many years and as a small boy, who lived nearby in 1953, the thought alone refreshes many happy memories.

We often lose our history through neglect or, even worse, intended disregard.

It isn't as if an initiative such as this would cause the ratepayers any financial burden

and it may well help to shine a light upon a family that forged firm bonds between Māori and Pākehā in Tauranga and contributed a great deal to our local heritage.

Richard O'Brien

Katikati

