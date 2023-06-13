The cost of fixing damage caused by a pothole can exceed insurance excess. Photo / NZME

The pothole article (News, May 24) is interesting.

Complainants state that their insurance excess exceeds the cost of a tyre repair or replacement and also that pothole repairs are breaking up within days.

Why does Waka Kotahi tell complainants to contact their insurer first when, as reported in the article, the repair cost is less than the insurance excess?

It is well known that repairs are breaking up within days. The authorities should be investigating why that is occurring.

Lastly, if drivers were to follow the two-second rule, then they might see a pothole sooner and possibly steer around it.

Peter Layne

Change at grassroots-level needed

I see, without surprise, that an Auckland jewellery store suffered its fifth raid and another service station was broken into.

Minimising consequences will always allow the worst in folks to be realised and we’ve successfully done that over the last few years.

If parenting is reduced to simply food and shelter, and morality, respect and integrity are not modelled and instilled, then it’s pretty hard to see great future outcomes.

The police and courts are really just an ambulance and while prison sentences can be seen to be unduly harsh, even draconian, they provide a relief to the public and a shock to the miscreant.

No harsher punishment, no counselling, boot camps or extra policing will change these statistics majorly until a fundament change at the grassroots-level happens - that is, in the home. Sadly it’s perhaps an unobtainable goal now.

John Williams

