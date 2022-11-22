Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Parking in Tauranga few and far between

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
A reader says there are plenty of parking options in Rotorua compared with Tauranga. Photo / File

A reader says there are plenty of parking options in Rotorua compared with Tauranga. Photo / File

We went to Rotorua for lunch on the way to Taupo last week and what a surprise - the CBD had miles of parking, much of it free and right in town amongst lovely gardens.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times