Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Let's get back to some normality

3 minutes to read
Let's urgently get back to some normality please, a letter writer says. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Let's urgently get back to some normality please, a letter writer says. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Bay of Plenty Times

We continue to live in a country beset by fear.

Wherever we turn in the media, we are daily being bombarded by nothing but fear and anxiety, which is continually wearing the population into the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

'Be kind' a thing of the past