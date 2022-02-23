Letters to the editor: Let's get back to some normality

Let's urgently get back to some normality please, a letter writer says. Photo / Mark Mitchell

We continue to live in a country beset by fear.

Wherever we turn in the media, we are daily being bombarded by nothing but fear and anxiety, which is continually wearing the population into the ground.

However, I was encouraged the wise words in a recent column by Rotorua Chamber of Commerce's Bryce Heard, who spoke so much common sense, highlighting there are things that need to happen.

Firstly, get over the fear factor, which the Government, modellers and media have wrought on this country for far too long.

The media need to present us with facts and resist from worst-case doom-and-gloom forecasting.

The Government also needs to put faith in its people to take responsibility for their own health and welfare, which the vast majority of us are able to do.

I would also like to refer to a recent Newshub report from Dr Bryan Betty, who said among other things that Omicron is not Delta and it is more like a common cold, flu-like illness and that we should get back to some sort of normality.

Let's urgently get back to some normality please.

Kelvin Bennett (Cambridge Heights)

'Be kind' a thing of the past

How is it the police and Government have been, it would seem, endorsing the anti-mandate and other grievances protest in Wellington?

More than 1000 people have been there, not a mask in sight and disrupting the lives of so many people, when at the same time well-organised indoor and outdoor events requiring vaccine passes, and functions with more than 100 attendees are forbidden.

Why is it that those of us who have done the right thing are continuing to be penalised?

Has the Government forgotten that these occasions that should be enjoyed by so many not only bring money to now seriously struggling towns but also tax to fund its spending?

The banning of these events is also causing many who have always toed the Covid-19 line to question the apparent selective authoritarianism we have been seeing.

Regrettably, the "team of five million" and "be kind" are well and truly a thing of the past.

Paddi Hodgkiss Rotorua



