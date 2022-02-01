Baycourt, pictured in 2017, would have hosted Tauranga Musical Theatre's production of Les Misérables. Photo / John Borren

It is sad to see Tauranga Musical Theatre has had to cancel, due to Covid, their production of Les Miserables planned to open on Friday.

On Monday night we were lucky enough to be part of the selected 100 to see the full dress rehearsal.

We have seen several productions of Les Mis, both professional and amateur, and Tauranga Musical Theatre's show was right up there with best.

From a spine-tingling I Dreamed a Dream to Bring Him Home.

The set was spectacular, with the building of the barricade a sight to behold. What a show this could have been for Tauranga.

Putting on a show this magnitude does not come cheap.

Amateur theatre needs our support and Tauranga Musical Theatre is asking for support via donations.

We have given and I hope many others will also. I believe Tauranga City Council (owner of Baycourt), needs to lead in showing its support for local amateur theatre and I respectfully ask that it helps by refunding all charges, deposits etc.

Richard Prince

Welcome Bay

Cups of cringe

Every time I see a person with a 'throwaway coffee cup' I cringe.

The majority of these containers will end up in a landfill.

They'll mix with other materials creating highly toxic leachate.

Millions of cups are thrown out daily. Biodegradable ones will only break down into beautiful soil in a compost heap because there is enough oxygen for that process.

I wish the government would ban all 'disposables'. There are tonnes of waste already. Why add unnecessary items?

Just bring your own mug or sit in a cafe if you want to drink a coffee.

Doetie Keizer

Travelling through NZ

