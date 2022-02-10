Empty seats in the former Tauranga City Council chambers. Photo / George Novak

With councils throughout New Zealand already publicising as to when nominations open and close for the forthcoming October 2022 local body elections, it is time for our government-appointed commissioners to decide whether or not Tauranga residents will be permitted to elect a new council.

Maybe it is not a decision specifically made by the commissioners but surely they would recommend to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who dismissed our 2019 elected council, as to whether or not we are now mature enough to make our own future decisions in regard to this city.

It seems to me to be only fair to tell the city sooner rather than later as to what is being proposed so people interested in standing can plan accordingly.

Mike Baker

Bethlehem

Dividend 'squandered'

How much longer will Tauranga ratepayers be content to continue funding a public transport system that no one wants to use?

My regional council rate is now $260.18 and would be about $350 more if it wasn't for the dividend that council gets from the Port of Tauranga.

Part of this port dividend has, in my view, been squandered on the bus service over recent years when it could have been funding projects the people of Tauranga actually want.

Let's hope there are some candidates for the regional council in the next local body elections who have a policy of ending the current public transport policy.

Alan Dickson

Tauranga

