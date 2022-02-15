A Ukrainian serviceman walks on a front line position outside Popasna in eastern Ukraine. Photo / AP

I can see no need for war, no matter who is promoting it.

This would turn into World War 3, and no-one would survive.

It is time to speak out and to be heard with our objections.

The so-called leaders are short on remembering what happened in the last 2 great wars.

Let me remind you that the only result was death to our young people, homeless families,

great poverty, a dark emptiness in recovery, lasting long and lonely for many years.

It is time to stop the egotists from igniting the intended clash.

Why not put the war toys back in the cupboard, and re-write the script to talk about how the improvement of trade could enhance the lives of everyone, in every country, using the same amount that it cost to build the bloody tools of war, that are currently displayed in the media every day.

Russell McKenzie

Pāpāmoa

Te reo should not be compulsory

I do not agree with te reo being made compulsory in schools.

It would be to the detriment of core subjects such as maths and English.

However, resources for teaching te reo should be made available to those who want to learn it.

It was an issue at our son's high school and I objected then as well.

He has now gone to America to live so my decision was the right one because te reo in America has little use.

Graham Holloway

Gate Pā

Bus experience off-putting

My husband and I are in our late 70s and often use a bus. But we have been put right off.

We waited nearly 40 minutes at the bus stop in front of Greerton Hall.

It was raining and three buses went past all with "Not in service" displayed and, of course, all empty.

Even the machine that displays the times wasn't working as three times it went from 13 [minutes] to 9 and back to 13.

We had caught three buses previously and in each bus there were no more than five people. What does that tell you?

I phoned the 0800 number during this long wait and relayed our predicament. I was asked if I wanted to make a complaint.

What a joke.

Heather Duff

Mount Maunganui

