Options for the future of reserve land occupied by Tauranga Racecourse, pictured in 2018, and Golf Club are being considered. Photo / George Novak A_260618gn05bop.JPG

Most of the world's great cities have much loved grand parks close to the CBD.

They were established when city fathers saw the need for large open areas as city densities increased.

Due to the peninsula topography of Tauranga, the idea of a large park never gained traction.

A marvellous one-off opportunity now exists to correct this.

As we transition to much denser suburbs, the need for large open spaces is apparent, especially if accessible by public transport.

I refer, of course, to the race/golf course land; an area the same size as Invercargill's Queen's Park. The golf club has already shown the way forward with its lovely development.

Establishment could extend over many years.

Such a park does not, and should not, cater for specific interest groups; this would defeat the object of quality open space for all Tauranga residents. Housing, schools and hospitals will always find somewhere appropriate.

Much of the Avenues, Gate Pa and Greerton will become apartment type accommodation. With Cameron Rd likely to be the main public transport corridor, what better place is there to have such a park?

Future generations deserve this amenity.

This is an extremely important moment in Tauranga's history.

Alwyn O'Connor

Pyes Pā

Short test stretched

On January 9, I and my wife Shirley had been unwell since returning from holiday the week before, so consulted the Healthline and were advised to be tested.

Tauranga 2nd Ave drive-through was the only option so there we went.

Queue around the block, stop/start 30 mins-plus, to finally be able to register; presented vax passes - "sorry, they don't link to the system".

Staff entered name, DOB, phone number then reconfirmed details. Next a texted code - check; then a texted a link - check.

On then to the tester - open link, scan into system, test and on our way.

In my view, a process that could have taken about a minute was unnecessarily stretched to five to six minutes - multiply over 1000s of tests daily nationwide and consider the wasted time and resource, not to mention the environmental impact and health effect on staff such as diesel and petrol fumes.

PS - the stressed-out staff were wonderful.

Peter Wells

Te Puke

